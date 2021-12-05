An American reconnaissance aircraft spotted off the coast of Crimea

https://ria.ru/20211205/razvedchik-1762243280.html

MOSCOW, December 5 – RIA Novosti. The US Air Force aircraft OF 38th RS / 55th WG, Boeing RC-135V Rivet Joint with the call sign HOMER79 made a reconnaissance flight over the Black Sea, approaching the coast of Crimea, according to the PlaneRadar website. According to the resource, it took off from the Suda airbase on the island of Crete and after monitoring the border, went towards Armenia and Azerbaijan, and then entered the airspace of Georgia. On the eve of the media reported that on December 3, a passenger airliner en route from Tel Aviv to Moscow had to change course over the Black Sea to avoid a dangerous rapprochement with the American by reconnaissance aircraft. The Federal Air Transport Agency confirmed this information. The order to change the flight level came from the air traffic controller and was due to the fact that the trajectory was crossing another aircraft. American military aircraft regularly appear over the Black Sea. So, on the eve of the Russian Su-27 and Su-30 took off to escort the RC-135 and CL-600 Artemis reconnaissance and prevent violations of the state border. Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu pointed out the activation of NATO countries near the Russian borders at the end of November … He stressed that in these conditions Moscow is forced to maintain the combat readiness of its nuclear forces and build up the potential of the non-nuclear deterrent forces.

