Angelina Jolie was noticed at a meeting with her ex-husband. And this is not Brad Pitt!

The other day, Angelina Jolie was spotted at the apartment complex of her first ex-husband, Johnny Lee Miller. The corresponding pictures were published by the PageSix edition. The actress was reportedly unguarded.

Jolie wore a cream trench coat and a Louis Vuitton handbag. According to media reports, the actress spent about 3 hours at the ex-lover’s house, then left the building. The next morning, the actor was spotted jogging in the same area. Representatives of the stars have not yet commented on their secret meeting.

Recall that the history of the relationship between Jolie and Miller began back in 1995. The couple had an affair on the set of the movie “Hackers”. A year later, the star couple legalized their relationship. Their marriage lasted three years – in 1999 they filed for divorce. The busy schedule forced the actors to live separately. Later, Angelina admitted that their separation from Miller was the stupidest decision in her life. Nevertheless, the ex-spouse managed to maintain a warm relationship.

But with another ex-spouse, Brad Pitt, Angie’s relationship is not going well. After years of litigation, the famous actors, who parted ways in 2016, have finally decided who their children will spend more time with. The judge ruled that Pitt and Jolie should equally share custody of 19-year-old Maddox, 17-year-old Pax, 16-year-old Zahara, 14-year-old Shiloh and 12-year-old twins Vivienne and Knox. However, Angelina does not agree with this decision and intends to continue the struggle for sole custody.