Angelina Jolie's daughter changed her mind to change sex, media writes

Angelina Jolie’s daughter changed her mind to change sex, media write – Russia news today

Angelina Jolie’s daughter changed her mind to change sex, media writes

Paparazzi noticed Shiloh, the biological daughter of actors Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie, together with her mother and sister Zakhara on a walk in Los Angeles in an unusual

MOSCOW, January 13 – RIA Novosti. The paparazzi spotted Shiloh, the biological daughter of actors Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie, along with her mother and sister Zakhara on a walk in Los Angeles in an unusual way. After that, there were suggestions in the media that she changed her mind about changing sex. Shiloh, 14, wore a black hoodie, denim cropped shorts and high top sneakers. Her image can be considered quite common, but not in comparison with the old style, when a girl was confused with a boy. For many years Shiloh wore men’s clothes and cut her hair “like a boy.” Now she let go of the long curls, which she gathered in a bun, and inserted graceful gold earrings into her ears. In 2010, Angelina Jolie revealed that her daughter has been studying gender since she was three. “She wants to be a boy,” the actress admitted then. “So we cut her hair, and she also likes to wear clothes for boys.” In December last year, the media wrote that Shiloh began using hormones to change sex and asked to be called John. Then it was reported that Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt support her choice.

