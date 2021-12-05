“Anti-democratic behavior” – a peaceful rally in Vienna escalated into a scuffle with the police – InoTV

Massive protests against restrictive measures and mandatory vaccination against coronavirus took place in Vienna, ORF reports. About 42,000 people from several regions of Austria took part in the demonstrations, police said. Despite the predominantly peaceful nature of the protests, some protesters behaved “anti-democratic” and threw firecrackers at police officers, to which they responded with tear gas.

Security in the city was provided by 1.2 thousand policemen. The actions were predominantly peaceful in nature, but several incidents of clashes between demonstrators and police were reported. Protesters threw firecrackers at law enforcement officers, who responded with tear gas. According to the ORF, five people were arrested for resisting law enforcement officials. In addition, five police officers were injured.

“Only thanks to protective equipment (fire-resistant overalls, helmet, etc.), the police did not receive serious injuries,” – said in the message to the police.

It is also reported about the counter-demonstrations of supporters of government measures that took place on the same day, in which about 1.5 thousand people took part.

Austrian Chancellor candidate Karl Nehammer, Minister of the Interior, once again drew attention to “Anti-democratic behavior” on demonstrations. “When demonstrators attack those police officers who guarantee them freedom of assembly, it is not only grotesque in terms of content, but also unacceptable from the point of view of democratic politics and incompatible with our social values,” – declared Nehammer.

“I expect from the participants of future rallies to hold a peaceful and democratic protest action – without a threat to the police, without damage to property, without hatred, intolerance or anti-Semitism “, Nehammer added and wished the five injured police officers a speedy recovery.

At lunchtime, demonstrators gathered at different points moved towards Heldenplatz, where the main protest was taking place. The protesters paralyzed traffic and marched down the Ringstrasse.

Opponents of restrictive measures and mandatory vaccinations held posters with the words: “You will never understand us”, “We are the people”, “We are not serfs and not subjects” and “We think for ourselves”… The sharpest criticism was directed against the planned mandatory vaccination. There were banners with the inscriptions: “There is no compulsory vaccination”, “Vaccinations are genocide” and “Unvaccinated = naturally healthy.” Many participants carried Austrian flags as well as flags of the federal states. Supporters of right-wing radical movements also took part in the demonstrations.

However, among the participants there were many families with children, as evidenced by numerous posters with the inscription “For love, for children and all people” or – from a religious camp – “Jesus Protects Children, Not Vaccinations “… One of the traditional posters with the slogan “Kurtz must go” the word was crossed out “should”.

Participants of the left counter-demonstration came out with the slogan “Wear personal protective equipment. Against the Nazis, the state and capital. “ During this action, no incidents with the police were recorded.

Due to the sharp increase in the incidence from November 22, a partial lockdown is in force in Austria, which should last until December 11. Schools in the country are still open. From February 1 in Austria, it is planned to introduce compulsory universal vaccination against coronavirus. The protests against government measures are taking place for the third Saturday in a row, according to ORF.