AP: US intelligence has provided details of Russia’s alleged “invasion” of Ukraine

President Joe Biden promised the day before during his conversation with reporters to make it “very, very difficult” for Russian President Vladimir Putin to take military action against Ukraine. At the same time, according to a source in the American administration, US intelligence has determined that Russia is planning a possible military offensive in early 2022.

According to the AP agency, according to new intelligence reports, the Russians are planning to deploy about 175,000 troops for an operation in Ukraine. An unnamed Biden administration official noted that almost half of this group has already been deployed at various points near the border with Ukraine. The plans call for the relocation of 100 battalion tactical groups along with armored vehicles, artillery and equipment.

He added that the main demand that Russia puts forward to the United States is guarantees that Ukraine will never join the NATO bloc.

Biden himself, answering a question about the conclusions of American intelligence, remarked: “We have long known about Russia’s actions, and I expect that we will have a long discussion with Putin.”

At the same time, American experts note that the Ukrainian army is now armed and better prepared than in previous years. The meeting with her, as well as the sanctions that will be imposed by the West, will cause serious damage to the Russian economy if Moscow starts hostilities against Kiev.