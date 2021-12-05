Apple sues FAS

https://ria.ru/20211205/apple-1762222620.html

Apple decided to sue the Russian authorities

The American company Apple has filed a lawsuit against the Federal Antimonopoly Service (FAS), it follows from the case file of the Moscow Arbitration Court. RIA Novosti, 05.12.2021

MOSCOW, December 5 – RIA Novosti. The American company Apple has filed a lawsuit against the Federal Antimonopoly Service (FAS), it follows from the file of cases of the Arbitration Court of Moscow. On December 1, the corporation filed an application for recognizing non-normative legal acts as invalid, and the next day, a petition for attaching additional documents to the case. The FAS spokesman commented situation to Forbes magazine. FAS said in late August that Apple was abusing its dominant position in the app market by prohibiting users from informing users about alternative, more profitable methods of paying for goods. As explained in the department, the company provides a commission of 15-30 percent from each payment in the App Store, but device users are not informed about the possibility of purchases outside the App Store. The agency demanded that Apple eliminate the violation by September 30, but the company did not do this, and as a result, at the end of October, the Federal Antimonopoly Service opened a case on violation of antitrust laws against Apple.

