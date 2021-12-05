https://ria.ru/20211204/avstriya-1762199328.html

Austria’s new chancellor to be sworn in on Monday

The new chancellor of Austria will be sworn in on Monday – Russia news today

Austria’s new chancellor to be sworn in on Monday

Karl Nehammer will be sworn in as the new chancellor of Austria on Monday, December 6, according to the presidential office. RIA Novosti, 04.12.2021

2021-12-04T19: 14

2021-12-04T19: 14

2021-12-04T19: 14

in the world

Austria

Austrian People’s Party

Sebastian Kurz

alexander van der bellen

Alexander Schallenberg

/ html / head / meta[@name=”og:title”]/ @ content / html / head / meta[@name=”og:description”]/ @ content

https://cdnn21.img.ria.ru/images/07e5/0c/03/1762018677_0-0:3234:1819_1920x0_80_0_0_969cab734c99ae083343037d1c5fee21.jpg

VIENNA, 4 Dec – RIA Novosti. Karl Nehammer will be sworn in as the new chancellor of Austria on Monday, December 6, according to the presidential office. Earlier, the head of the Austrian Ministry of Internal Affairs Karl Nehammer said that he was unanimously appointed the leader of the Austrian People’s Party (ANP) and at the same time the candidate for the new chancellor of the country. Austria’s Alexander van der Bellen will also swear in new ministers. On Thursday, long-term chairman of the Austrian People’s Party, Sebastian Kurz, said he was resigning. This came after he resigned as chancellor in October amid an anti-corruption investigation, followed by current Austrian Chancellor Alexander Schallenberg, who announced his readiness to step down, expressing his conviction that the functions of the party chairman and head of government should be concentrated in the same hands. … Later, Gernot Blumel, an associate of Kurz, announced his resignation from the post of finance minister. The post of Minister of Education also became vacant.

https://ria.ru/20211202/kurts-1761778215.html

https://ria.ru/20211130/avstriya-1761404436.html

Austria

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

2021

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

news

ru-RU

https://ria.ru/docs/about/copyright.html

https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

https://cdnn21.img.ria.ru/images/07e5/0c/03/1762018677_345 0:3074:2047_1920x0_80_0_0_81f967a37b7cf32f5637732d04b397f8.jpg

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

worldwide, austria, austrian people’s party, sebastian kurz, alexander van der bellen, alexander shallenberg