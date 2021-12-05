Azza Regis 902 – a cubic case with an unusual design / News / Overclockers.ua

The US-based company Azza Technologies has prepared for release the original Regis 902 case, on the basis of which it is proposed to assemble a computer with an original appearance. The product is made in the shape of a cube, while in order to highlight the novelty against the background of similar solutions of competitors, the manufacturer has equipped it with an aluminum stand.

Notable features of the Azza Regis 902 also include a bezel with addressable RGB lighting with infinity mirror effect and tempered glass side panels. Steel and aluminum are also used in the manufacture. The dimensions of the case are 481 (L) x 529 (W) x 610 (H) mm with a weight of about 12 kg.

Inside there is room for an ATX motherboard, five 120/140 mm fans, seven expansion cards, two 280 mm LSS heatsinks, a pair of 2.5 and one 3.5-inch drives. It is possible to install video cards up to 336 mm in length and CPU coolers up to 210 mm in height. Three USB 3.2 Gen1 ports (two Type-A and one Type-C) and a pair of 3.5 mm audio jacks are available on the I / O panel.



Azza Regis 902 will start shipping towards the middle of this month. The recommended price of new items is $ 400.

