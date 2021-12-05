Baku announced the transfer of 10 prisoners of war to Armenia in exchange for maps of minefields

December 4, 2021

Official Baku announced the transfer of 10 prisoners of war to Armenia, detained on November 16 during the last clash between the military of the two countries, when the Azerbaijani military, as stated by Yerevan, tried to break into the sovereign territory of Armenia. Yerevan has not yet commented on Baku’s statement.

“Guided by the principles of humanism, on December 4, 2021, the Republic of Azerbaijan handed over 10 servicemen of Armenian origin to the Armenian side. The transferred persons were detained on November 16, 2021 while suppressing a provocation committed by the Armenian Armed Forces in the Kalbajar direction of the state border,” the statement of the Azerbaijani military department says.

The statement also says that Yerevan handed over maps of minefields in Nagorno-Karabakh to Baku.

On November 16, the situation on the border between Azerbaijan and Armenia sharply deteriorated. The Armenian Defense Ministry accused Baku of trying to break through the border, and Baku announced an attack on Azerbaijani positions. Clashes began.

The fighting went in two directions – Jermuk (Vayojdzor region of Armenia) and Sisian and Angeghakot (Syunik region), the armed forces of Azerbaijan also tried to block the road from Yerevan to Goris, the Armenian media wrote.

Yerevan turned to Moscow for help in defending its sovereignty. Azerbaijan and Armenia ceased hostilities after telephone conversations held by the Russian Defense Minister, the Russian Defense Ministry claims.

It is not clear how many Armenian and Azerbaijani soldiers were captured by both sides that day. However, Baku and Yerevan have long been negotiating the exchange of prisoners for maps of minefields in Karabakh.