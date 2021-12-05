https://ria.ru/20211205/sk-1762274946.html

Bastrykin instructed the UK to check the activities of Noize MC and Oxxxymiron

Bastrykin instructed the UK to check the activities of Noize MC and Oxxxymiron

Bastrykin instructed the UK to check the activities of Noize MC and Oxxxymiron

Chairman of the Investigative Committee Alexander Bastrykin instructed to check the creativity of rappers Noize MC and Oxxxymiron after the appeal of the "group of patriots".

MOSCOW, December 5 – RIA Novosti. Chairman of the Investigative Committee Alexander Bastrykin instructed to check the creativity of rappers Noize MC and Oxxxymiron after the appeal of the “group of patriots.” Miron Fedorov) “, – said the department. They clarified that the initiators found in the lyrics of the musicians’ songs attempts to rehabilitate Nazism and extremism, as well as propaganda of a negative attitude towards law enforcement officers. In November, Bastrykin said that the rapper Morgenstern “trades drugs, in fact, on social networks.” His lawyer Sergei Zhorin denied the words of the head of the investigative department.

