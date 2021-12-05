Bastrykin instructed to check Noize MC and Oxxxymiron for extremism – RBK

The UK will study the appeal of the initiative group, which believes that Noize MC and Oxxxymiron propagandize a negative attitude towards law enforcement officers, there are also attempts to rehabilitate Nazism and extremism

Oxxxymiron (Miron Fedorov)

(Photo: Sergey Petrov / TASS)



Chairman of the Investigative Committee Alexander Bastrykin instructed the Main Investigation Department to study the appeal of the initiative group to check the activities of rappers Noize MC (Ivan Alekseev) and Oxxxymiron (Miron Fedorov). This was reported in the press service of the department.

“The initiators of the appeal note that in their work these performers propagandize a negative attitude towards law enforcement officers, and attempts to rehabilitate Nazism and extremist activities are also seen,” the message says.

RBC turned to the official representatives of the rappers Noize MC and Oxxxymiron for comments.

Bastrykin instructed to check Morgenstern’s words about Victory Day



On October 26, Bastrykin ordered a check after the words of rapper Alisher Morgenstern. He, in an interview with TV presenter Ksenia Sobchak, said that he considered the annual celebration of Victory Day in Russia meaningless. Morgenstern later apologized for his words and said that his phrase was “taken out of context.” Presidential press secretary Dmitry Peskov suggested that the rapper spoke so because of a lack of knowledge and not out of malice.