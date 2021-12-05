Bastrykin instructed to check songs Oxxxymiron and Noize MC for extremism

The head of the Investigative Committee of Russia, Alexander Bastrykin, instructed the Main Investigation Department of the department to check the lyrics of the songs of the rappers Oxxxymiron and Noize MC for extremism, the rehabilitation of Nazism and “a negative attitude towards law enforcement officers.”

According to a message published on the official website of the Investigative Committee, Bastrykin initiated an inspection after a “initiative group of patriots” approached him.

A few hours later, the media found a corresponding appeal on the Livejournal blog platform. It was posted by a user with the nickname yakushef. The text says that “the criminal activity of” rappers “has gone beyond all limits and has become a national threat, more dangerous than NATO expansion.”

Further, it becomes clear from the address that it is frankly satirical in nature. The authors, in particular, focus Bastrykin’s attention on how “Noize MC paints the face of our security officials: sixes, sissies in uniform, idiots, fools in epaulettes.” “To tell the truth, the faces of the leaders of our power structures are really not always successful, and when they start talking, they sometimes seem to be aggressive morons, giving rise to depression and suicidal moods,” – said in an appeal to Bastrykin.

About Oxxxymiron, the text says that he “sexually abused the opposition figure Ekaterina Shulman.”

After Bastrykin ordered to check the creativity of rap artists, Livejournal user yakushef called on the Investigative Committee to “stop.” “There was no“ Appeal of a group of patriots. ”It was a joke. A fictional appeal, specially written in an idiotic form, is a satire for our time,” he summed up.