Belarusian Defense Ministry accuses Ukraine of border violation

The Belarusian Defense Ministry on Sunday handed a note of protest to the Ukrainian military attaché, accusing the Ukrainian military of violating the Belarusian state border in the air.

According to the official Minsk, the Ukrainian Mi-8 helicopter crossed the Belarusian border on the eve of the settlement of Novaya Rudnya. It is alleged that he flew about 1 km deep into the Belarusian territory. The Defense Ministry said that Ukraine is conducting exercises near the border “against the backdrop of accusatory rhetoric against the Republic of Belarus,” which may indicate, allegedly, a threat to the security of Belarus in the south.

The Ukrainian border service announced the day before that there was no border violation. The Ukrainian side does not deny that a training operation “Polesie” has been carried out at the border with Belarus since the end of November – border guards are preparing for possible attempts to illegally cross the border by migrants from the Middle East, thousands of whom are now in Belarus.

The dispute between the two countries took place against the backdrop of deteriorating relations between Kiev and Minsk. Ukraine has condemned the regime of Alexander Lukashenko for suppressing mass protests and imposed a number of sanctions against it. Lukashenko, in turn, said that he considers the annexed Crimea to be Russian, and also promised that if “Ukraine tries to unleash a conflict with Russia,” then “Belarus will not be left on the sidelines.” A number of Ukrainian politicians and analysts fear that Russia could use Belarusian territory in the event of a hypothetical start of an offensive against Ukraine.