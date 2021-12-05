Ben Affleck became close to Jennifer Lopez’s mom

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck’s romance is gaining momentum. Lovers spend a lot of time not only with each other, but also in the company of their family.

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez. Photo: legion-media

For example, the singer’s mother, Guadeloupe Rodriguez, played a cameo role in a new commercial for an app for sports gambling, directed and directed by 49-year-old Affleck!

In the first minute of the video, 75-year-old Rodriguez risks all her coins on a slot machine in the hope of winning a big win while Affleck walks by. “Come on, Lupe! You can do it, girl, just like on the slot machines in St. Louis! ” – she exclaims, skillfully playing on two machines at once.

The commercial was filmed back in June when they were spotted vacationing in Las Vegas. Rodriguez is no stranger to gaming: Guadeloupe, which J.Lo calls “the big player,” once won $ 2.4 million at an Atlantic City casino.

Ben Affleck. Photo: YouTube Ben Affleck. Photo: YouTube Guadeloupe Rodriguez. Photo: YouTube Guadeloupe Rodriguez. Photo: YouTube

“Guadeloupe loves Ben and is glad to have him back in Jennifer’s life. They enjoy gambling together and have done so in the past, ”an insider told E! News earlier.

The video also features episodes from NBA champion Shaquille O’Neill and comedian Melvin Gregg.

Watch the video here.