Bild published a diagram of the alleged Russian attack on Ukraine

The German newspaper Bild has made a map of a possible Russian invasion of Ukraine, according to estimates of sources from NATO and Ukrainian intelligence. It includes an attack on Kiev. The Russian Foreign Ministry called the article nonsense and “propaganda mixed with ideology.”

According to a German newspaper, the attack is planned for late January or early February. The publication claims that as a result of the offensive, Russia may occupy at least two-thirds of the territory of Ukraine. One of the Bild sources noted that if Russia attacks Ukraine, then sanctions will still be imposed and there will be “no point in stopping halfway.” The scheme assumes an attack from Belarus.

Bild’s sources differ on possible attack scenarios. Some argue that a simultaneous attack from several fronts is planned, others that the invasion will take place in three stages.

The three phases of the attack, as reported by Bild’s sources:

“South” – an attack on the southern regions;

“North-east” – the advance towards the Dnieper and Poltava, the occupation of cities, the reduction of Ukraine’s defenses under the attacks of ballistic missiles;

“Kiev” – an attack on the capital from the north, advance to the Korosten-Uman line, forcing Kiev to surrender.

Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova criticized the article. “Propaganda mixed with ideology destroys any common sense,” she wrote on Telegram. She noted that Lviv on the map is marked not in German as Lwiw, but as “Lemberg”. “On the map of 1942, when the city was occupied, the Austro-Hungarian toponym Lemberg was also used. Fascists. So what map did the German journalists draw from? ”Asked Mrs. Zakharova.

Maria Zakharova noted that the purpose of the first phase of the attack in the newspaper indicated the desire to “cut off the country from the sea and ensure supplies to Crimea.” She noted that supplies to Crimea are carried out via the Crimean bridge. The spokesman for the Foreign Ministry said that the weakening of the Ukrainian defense capability is provided by Ukraine itself. “What does Russia have to do with it?” She wrote. She also criticized the assumptions about the advance of troops to the Korosten-Uman line. “Uman is a place of annual Hasidic pilgrimage. What is Bild hinting at? If Germany is already accustomed to journalistic lies, then this German trolling can cost a newspaper dearly, ”added Ms Zakharova.

On the eve, sources from The Associated Press and The Washington Post said that, according to American intelligence, the Russian offensive is expected in early 2022. According to media reports, Russia intends to send 175 thousand troops. The Russian Foreign Ministry called the articles “a special operation to escalate the situation around Ukraine, shifting responsibility to Russia.”

Russian President Vladimir Putin called alarming statements about plans to attack Ukraine. The Kremlin believes that “hysteria is being whipped up artificially.”

