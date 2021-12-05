Bild published a scheme of the alleged “invasion” of Russia in Ukraine – Gazeta.Ru

German newspaper Bild published a map of a possible “invasion” of Russia into Ukraine. As the newspaper writes, referring to sources in NATO and Ukrainian intelligence, this attack should be expected already at the beginning of 2022.

It clarifies that two scenarios are being considered: a simultaneous attack from several fronts or an attack in several stages.

In the first scenario, writes Bild, we are talking about a simultaneous attack from the northern Crimea and through the territories of the DPR and LPR. The second scenario includes three phases: an attack on the south of Ukraine, on the north-east of Ukraine, and an offensive on Kiev from the north.

The authors of the article argue that as a result, Russia will “capture” about two-thirds of the territory of Ukraine.

Earlier, the Associated Press, citing a source in the administration of US President Joe Biden wrotethat, according to US intelligence services, Russia is planning an invasion of Ukraine in January 2022.

Moscow categorically rejects such allegations. Russian President Vladimir Putin, commenting on reports of Moscow’s alleged intentions to start a war with Ukraine, said that they had spoken about it at the beginning of 2021, but this never happened. The Russian Foreign Ministry called fakes the publications of the American media that Russia was allegedly pulling forces to the border with Ukraine.