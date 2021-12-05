Bild published a scheme of the alleged Russian attack on Ukraine | News | News

The German newspaper Bild on December 4 made a map of a possible Russian invasion of Ukraine, according to estimates of sources from NATO and Ukrainian intelligence.

It is noted that the attack is planned for late January – early February. As a result, Russia is reportedly able to occupy at least two-thirds of Ukraine’s territory. According to the newspaper’s source, an offensive from Belarus is also expected.

As stated in the material, the first scenario of the attack involves a simultaneous attack from northern Crimea and through the territories of the self-proclaimed Donetsk and Luhansk People’s Republics (DPR and LPR) not controlled by Kiev.

According to the second scenario, the attack has three phases. The first is an attack on the south of Ukraine. As part of this phase, Russia allegedly intends to transfer “tanks and troops from Crimea to the Odessa region.” The second is an attack to the northeast. The third is the attack on Kiev from the north.

The authors of the article claim that as a result, Russia will “capture” about two-thirds of the territory of Ukraine, specifies “Gazeta.Ru”.

Earlier, on December 4, the American newspaper The Washington Post, citing officials, reported that Russia allegedly intends to invade Ukraine in early 2022, using “up to 175 thousand troops.” The newspaper also claimed that Russia was allegedly conducting an information campaign against Ukraine and NATO in order to make Ukraine guilty of a potential escalation of the situation.

Commenting on these messages, the official representative of the Russian Foreign Ministry, Maria Zakharova, stressed that the United States is conducting a special operation to aggravate the situation around Ukraine, shifting responsibility to Russia. She also stated that the presence of the Russian Armed Forces on Russian territory is the right of a sovereign state.

On the same day, US Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin avoided a direct answer to a question from journalists about whether Washington considers a Russian invasion of Ukraine possible. He said that the United States is concerned about the situation and continues to consider various ways to help Ukraine defend its territory.