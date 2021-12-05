Bloomberg: Lavrov and Blinken argued over Ukraine

A tense dispute erupted at a meeting between Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov and US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken in Stockholm. The parties vigorously discussed the events in Kiev seven years ago, as well as the current situation around Ukraine. This was reported by Bloomberg, citing an unnamed eyewitness to the discussion.

The United States and its allies have begun “looking for ways” to respond to a hypothetical Russian invasion of Ukraine. After that, the exchange of views became more acute. Lavrov reminded Blinken that a coup d’etat took place in Kiev in 2014. The American diplomat objected to his colleague and said that some forces allegedly loyal to Viktor Yanukovych opened fire on peaceful protesters and killed more than a hundred people.

Lavrov disagreed and accused NATO and the European Union of suppressing dissent. In addition, he expressed dissatisfaction with the Alliance threatening Russia. The parties did not agree on a common opinion.

In recent weeks, the Western press has been actively discussing the issue of allegedly preparing Russia for an invasion of Ukraine. Moreover, in Kiev, at first, they did not notice the “threat” that comes from the neighbor. And then, under the influence of European politicians, they also started talking about the prospects of an attack.

In Moscow, the accusations are denied. Moreover, Russian diplomats have repeatedly pointed out that rhetoric is being used to pull NATO troops to the Russian borders. The press secretary of Vladimir Putin, Dmitry Peskov, said that the country is not obliged to report to other states on the movement of its troops across its territory.