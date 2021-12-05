Bloomberg learned about the dispute between Lavrov and Blinken over Ukraine – RBC

According to the agency, the dispute began during an informal dinner the day before the official meeting between the US Secretary of State and the Russian minister. He referred to events in Ukraine in 2014

Anthony Blinken and Sergey Lavrov

(Photo: Jonathan Nackstrand / Reuters)



There was a tense dispute between US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken and Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov in Stockholm over the situation in Ukraine, Bloomberg reports, citing sources.

According to the agency, the dispute began on December 1 during an informal dinner attended by members of the OSCE Council of Foreign Ministers. In the course of it, Lavov said that the events in Ukraine in 2014 were a coup d’etat from the point of view of Russia. The minister also accused NATO and the European Union of “suppressing dissent and threatening Russia,” the sources said.

Lavrov promised a response in case of “hellish sanctions” of the United States against Russia



Blinken responded by saying that “the forces loyal to the then President Viktor Yanukovych [возглавлял Украину с февраля 2010 по февраль 2014 года], shot at peaceful demonstrators in Kiev and killed more than 100 people. ” After that, the Secretary of State reminded, Yanukovych fled to Russia. The head of the State Department also called NATO a “defense alliance.”