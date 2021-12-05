Bloomberg learned about the dispute between Lavrov and Blinken over Ukraine – RBC

According to the agency, the dispute began during an informal dinner the day before the official meeting between the US Secretary of State and the Russian minister. He referred to events in Ukraine in 2014
Anthony Blinken and Sergey Lavrov
(Photo: Jonathan Nackstrand / Reuters)
There was a tense dispute between US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken and Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov in Stockholm over the situation in Ukraine, Bloomberg reports, citing sources.
According to the agency, the dispute began on December 1 during an informal dinner attended by members of the OSCE Council of Foreign Ministers. In the course of it, Lavov said that the events in Ukraine in 2014 were a coup d’etat from the point of view of Russia. The minister also accused NATO and the European Union of “suppressing dissent and threatening Russia,” the sources said.
Blinken responded by saying that “the forces loyal to the then President Viktor Yanukovych [возглавлял Украину с февраля 2010 по февраль 2014 года], shot at peaceful demonstrators in Kiev and killed more than 100 people. ” After that, the Secretary of State reminded, Yanukovych fled to Russia. The head of the State Department also called NATO a “defense alliance.”
In the fall of 2013, protests began on the Independence Square in Kiev, which continued in 2014. The reason was the refusal of the administration of Viktor Yanukovych to sign an association agreement with the EU. Peaceful actions escalated into clashes with security officials, and then led to a change of power. Yanukovych left the country, Ukraine was headed by Petro Poroshenko. According to the Ukrainian Ministry of Health, 115 people died during the clashes on the Maidan from January to March 2014. The Russian authorities interpret the events that led to the change of power in Ukraine as a coup d’etat, Kiev calls them a “revolution of dignity”.