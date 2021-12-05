Bloomberg learned about the tense dispute between Lavrov and Blinken over Ukraine – InoTV

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov and US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken got into a heated argument at an informal dinner before the meeting of the OSCE Council of Foreign Ministers in Stockholm, Bloomberg writes. As noted, the ministers argued over the situation in Ukraine.

The tense controversy erupted in Stockholm on December 1 at an informal dinner ahead of a meeting of the Council of Foreign Ministers of the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe (OSCE), according to news agency sources who asked to remain anonymous.

In particular, during the event, Lavrov said that, from the Kremlin’s point of view, the events in Ukraine in 2014 are a coup d’etat. In addition, the minister accused NATO and the European Union of suppressing dissent and trying to threaten Russia.

Blinken responded by saying that forces loyal to former Ukrainian President Viktor Yanukovych were allegedly involved in the shooting of peaceful protesters in Kiev in 2014, which killed more than 100 people. After that, the Secretary of State noted, Yanukovych fled to Russia. The US foreign minister also told his Russian counterpart that NATO is a defensive alliance.

Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova dismissed suggestions that Blinken won the dispute with Lavrov. The diplomat responded to Ukrainian media reports that Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba and Blinken “put Lavrov in his place during an informal dinner“.

Swedish Foreign Minister Ann Linde, who hosted a dinner prior to the OSCE meeting on Thursday, tweeted that the conversation indicated that formal negotiations would be “alive, brave and honest“.

As recalls Bloomberg, the presidents of Russia and the United States Vladimir Putin and Joe Biden on Tuesday, December 7, will hold a video call, during which the American leader intends to “highlight US concerns»Russian military activity on the Ukrainian border. In addition, according to White House press secretary Jen Psaki, Biden will reaffirm US support for Ukraine’s sovereignty and territorial integrity.