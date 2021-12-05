Bloomberg reported on the dispute between Lavrov and Blinken over Ukraine

https://ria.ru/20211205/spor-1762221932.html

Lavrov blasted Blinken in front of dumbfounded diplomats

At a meeting between Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov and US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken in Stockholm, during a discussion of events in Kiev, a tense dispute took place, RIA Novosti writes, 12/05/2021

MOSCOW, December 5 – RIA Novosti. At a meeting between Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov and US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken in Stockholm, during a discussion of events in Kiev, a tense dispute took place, Bloomberg writes, citing unnamed eyewitnesses to the discussion. Interlocutors of the agency argue that this was led by the discussion of Western retaliatory measures in the event of “Russian aggression “in Ukraine. According to sources, Lavrov reminded Blinken that the events in Kiev in 2014 were a coup d’état. peaceful protesters in Kiev and killed more than a hundred people. “Recently, a new wave of publications has risen in the Western media that Russia is allegedly preparing an” invasion “of Ukraine. In Kiev, they first stated that they did not record the build-up of Russian troops near their borders, but then they also began to talk about an impending “attack.” In Moscow, these accusations have been repeatedly denied, since they are used as a pretext to pull NATO armed forces and equipment to the Russian borders. As the press secretary of the president Dmitry Peskov said, Russia is not hatching any aggressive plans, is not going to attack anyone, and the movement of troops across its own territory should not worry anyone.

