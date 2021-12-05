Brad Pitt worries about their children with Angelina Jolie – details – world showbiz News

Brad Pitt can’t see the kids right now. She and her ex-wife continue to fight for joint custody.

How Brad Pitt feels about social outings of children / Photo: Getty Images

Nevertheless, the Hollywood actor follows the lives of his children. Previously, it was reported that Brad Pitt not happy with Angelina Jolie’s joint outings with children on the red carpet. The actor accused the ex-spouse of self-promotion at the expense of the heirs. Now, according to insiders, Brad Pitt has come to terms with the behavior of Angelina Jolie, writes InTouch.

Now, especially the attention of the press is riveted on the 15-year-old daughter of Hollywood actors, Shiloh. After all, until recently she was going to change the sex, but now more and more often she appears in dresses.

Angelina Jolie with children / Photo: Getty Images

According to the sources, Pitt is concerned about his daughter’s fate. On the one hand, he likes to see his daughter on the red carpet, but at the same time it is disturbing to watch the girl grow up.

Brad doesn’t want her to grow up that fast, but he’s proud to see her on the red carpet. Shiloh becomes confident. Of course, he worries about the influence of Hollywood on all his children, but he trusts Angelina in this matter, – the source shared.

Angelina Jolie with children / Photo: Getty Images

According to the insider, despite all the lawsuits, Brad Pitt trusts Angelina Jolie in raising children.

As the daughter of Jon Voight, Angelina knows best what it’s like to be the child of a celebrity. She only cares about protecting her children, Brad knows that his children are in good hands, – said the source.

Recall that Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt are raising six children – son Pax, daughter Zakhara, daughter Shiloh, twins Vivienne and Knox and adult son Maddox.

Check out other celebrity news: