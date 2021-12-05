https://ria.ru/20211205/bryussel-1762270436.html
Brussels used water cannons on actions against toughening measures on COVID-19
In Brussels, water cannons were used on actions against toughening measures on COVID-19 – RIA Novosti, 12/05/2021
Brussels used water cannons on actions against toughening measures on COVID-19
Brussels police used tear gas and water cannons against demonstrators who tried to go outside the agreed route of the action against the tightening … RIA Novosti, 12/05/2021
2021-12-05T17: 36
2021-12-05T17: 36
2021-12-05T17: 51
spread of coronavirus
in the world
Belgium
Brussels
coronavirus covid-19
/ html / head / meta[@name=”og:title”]/ @ content
/ html / head / meta[@name=”og:description”]/ @ content
https://cdnn21.img.ria.ru/images/07e5/0b/15/1760063149_0 0:3072:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_2c3866048943e7fa5d517ecb3fe83027.jpg
BRUSSELS, Dec 5 – RIA Novosti. The Brussels police used tear gas and water cannons against demonstrators who tried to go outside the agreed route of the action against tougher sanitary measures, RIA Novosti reports. The clashes began after several dozen young people separated from the main action and tried to break through the police cordon. stones and firecrackers were thrown from the side of the demonstrators.
Belgium
Brussels
RIA News
internet-group@rian.ru
7 495 645-6601
FSUE MIA “Russia Today”
https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/
2021
RIA News
internet-group@rian.ru
7 495 645-6601
FSUE MIA “Russia Today”
https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/
news
ru-RU
https://ria.ru/docs/about/copyright.html
https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/
RIA News
internet-group@rian.ru
7 495 645-6601
FSUE MIA “Russia Today”
https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/
https://cdnn21.img.ria.ru/images/07e5/0b/15/1760063149_119-0:2850:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_b10c745439ff0f6c62f15dab16b049b0.jpg
RIA News
internet-group@rian.ru
7 495 645-6601
FSUE MIA “Russia Today”
https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/
RIA News
internet-group@rian.ru
7 495 645-6601
FSUE MIA “Russia Today”
https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/
worldwide, belgium, brussels, covid-19 coronavirus
Brussels used water cannons on actions against toughening measures on COVID-19