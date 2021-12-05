https://ria.ru/20211205/bryussel-1762270436.html

Brussels used water cannons on actions against toughening measures on COVID-19

In Brussels, water cannons were used on actions against toughening measures on COVID-19 – RIA Novosti, 12/05/2021

Brussels used water cannons on actions against toughening measures on COVID-19

Brussels police used tear gas and water cannons against demonstrators who tried to go outside the agreed route of the action against the tightening … RIA Novosti, 12/05/2021

2021-12-05T17: 36

2021-12-05T17: 36

2021-12-05T17: 51

spread of coronavirus

in the world

Belgium

Brussels

coronavirus covid-19

/ html / head / meta[@name=”og:title”]/ @ content / html / head / meta[@name=”og:description”]/ @ content

https://cdnn21.img.ria.ru/images/07e5/0b/15/1760063149_0 0:3072:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_2c3866048943e7fa5d517ecb3fe83027.jpg

BRUSSELS, Dec 5 – RIA Novosti. The Brussels police used tear gas and water cannons against demonstrators who tried to go outside the agreed route of the action against tougher sanitary measures, RIA Novosti reports. The clashes began after several dozen young people separated from the main action and tried to break through the police cordon. stones and firecrackers were thrown from the side of the demonstrators.

Belgium

Brussels

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

2021

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

news

ru-RU

https://ria.ru/docs/about/copyright.html

https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

https://cdnn21.img.ria.ru/images/07e5/0b/15/1760063149_119-0:2850:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_b10c745439ff0f6c62f15dab16b049b0.jpg

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

worldwide, belgium, brussels, covid-19 coronavirus