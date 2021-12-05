CNN fired Chris Cuomo for helping brother – ex-governor of New York, accused of harassment

The American television channel CNN has fired popular TV presenter Chris Cuomo, brother of former New York Governor Andrew Cuomo. Chris Cuomo assisted his brother during the harassment and sexual misconduct prosecutions of Andrew Cuomo.

“We hired a reputable law firm to investigate and fired him,” the channel said in a statement.

51-year-old Chris Cuomo has worked on the channel since 2013, and since 2017 he has hosted one of the most popular copyright news programs of CNN, which aired in the evening prime time. Prior to working for CNN, he worked as a correspondent and presenter with other leading American television channels – Fox News, ABC, NBC.

New York Attorney General Laetitia James previously submitted documents according to which Chris Cuomo used his journalistic connections to help a team of lawyers representing his brother.

