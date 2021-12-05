CNN fired Chris Cuomo for helping brother – ex-governor of New York, accused of harassment

6 hours ago

Photo author, Reuters Photo caption, Chris Cuomo was one of CNN’s most popular presenters

The American television channel CNN has fired popular TV presenter Chris Cuomo, brother of former New York Governor Andrew Cuomo. Chris Cuomo assisted his brother during the harassment and sexual misconduct prosecutions of Andrew Cuomo.

“We hired a reputable law firm to investigate and fired him,” the channel said in a statement.

51-year-old Chris Cuomo has worked on the channel since 2013, and since 2017 he has hosted one of the most popular copyright news programs of CNN, which aired in the evening prime time. Prior to working for CNN, he worked as a correspondent and presenter with other leading American television channels – Fox News, ABC, NBC.

New York Attorney General Laetitia James previously submitted documents according to which Chris Cuomo used his journalistic connections to help a team of lawyers representing his brother.

In particular, he tried to find out information from his sources about those who accused his brother, and actively participated in the development of defense tactics for these charges.

Chris Cuomo tweeted, where he has more than two million subscribers, that he did not imagine his departure from CNN and added that he would miss the people with whom he “did really important work.”

How the star went down by Andrew Cuomo

Photo author, EPA Photo caption, Andrew Cuomo has served as governor of the state since 2011, and has become a star in American politics since the start of the pandemic. But after accusations of harassment, his star quickly went down.

Earlier this year, several women, including subordinates, accused Andrew Cuomo of sexual harassment or inappropriate behavior of a sexual nature.

In the course of the investigation that began, almost 200 people were interviewed, including Cuomo’s employees and women who had previously complained about Cuomo. Tens of thousands of documents, photographs and text messages were examined.

“In the end, an independent investigation concluded that the Governor of New York harassed many women and, in doing so, violated federal and state laws,” New York Attorney General Laetitia James said in early August. Cuomo, she said, touched women without their consent or approval and made numerous offensive comments.

US President Joe Biden, commenting on the results of the investigation, said that his party member Cuomo should step down.