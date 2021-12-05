“Covid is not as terrible as measures to combat it” – Picture of the day – Kommersant

Kommersant asked business people what they think about the omicron in a human and a business way.

Yuri Kuklachev, head of the Cat Theater:



Photo: Pavel Smertin, Kommersant

– Fortunately, the theater is working. We are preparing a new program, and there is even a hope that we will take part in the New Year’s performance at one of the private venues.

Sergey Kogogin, General Director of PJSC “KamAZ”:



Photo: Anatoly Zhdanov, Kommersant

“The one who does nothing and hopes at random should be afraid … When the vaccine appeared, the city doctors and I began to vaccinate our workers right in the factory first-aid posts, which were specially equipped, and we achieved more than 90% of vaccinated. Today we have in Naberezhnye Chelny at the main production, and this is more than 32 thousand people, there is not a single sick person!

Maya Lomidze, Executive Director of the Association of Tour Operators of Russia:



Photo: Petr Kassin, Kommersant

– We assume that he (omicron-strain.— “B”) is not the last, and humanity needs to stop being afraid of these strains, and learn to live with them. We believe that two years with covid is an indicator that it has entered our lives. And we must stop constantly limiting ourselves, because this only aggravates the induced psychosis in the world. And constant nervous tension greatly affects health.

Victor Topolkaraev, General Director of the travel company “Intourist”:



Photo: Gleb Shchelkunov, Kommersant

– As a person, I am afraid of any negative scenarios for the development of a pandemic. If we talk about business, then there is no concept of fear, there is only a competent strategy that the company chooses based on the risks.

This will not affect inbound tourism in the Russian Federation in any way, because it has practically disappeared, and for outbound tourism the consequences can be serious. Restrictions will have the least impact on domestic tourism. As new restrictions arise, our travel market adapts to them rather quickly.

Roman Sabirzhanov, Chairman of the Interregional Public Organization “Union of Hoteliers”:



Photo: Yuri Martyanov, Kommersant

– I am not afraid for myself, because I have already successfully delivered four inoculations of Sputnik V. I believe that I can cope with other strains as well.

And for business, of course, I’m afraid. As the practice of the last two years has shown, any information related to the next outbreak has a very strong effect on business activity. Together with it, the tourist flow also decreases. First of all, it hits hotels and hostels in megacities.

We have not seen profit for two years now, it is a great happiness for us to work not at a loss. If it goes into the third or fourth year, then no subsidies will save, because there will not be enough funds physically.

Oleg Berezin, Chairman of the Cinema Owners Association:



Photo: Anton Belitsky, Kommersant

“If not this strain, then something else will happen. Covid is not so terrible as measures to combat it. Probably, it will soon become clear that it is in cinemas that the new strain is spreading with incredible force and it is necessary to close them altogether for five years so that everything disappears.

Obviously QR codes and other restrictions are movie theater killers. And the main problem is that this gives viewers a negative attitude towards cinemas, leads to the loss of the habit of watching something together, reflecting. And it’s too late to talk about business, because everything they could have already been nailed.

Yuri Levitas, restaurateur, co-owner and CEO of Black Star Foods:



Photo: @yurilevitas

– Restrictions due to a new strain can lead to an even worse economic situation. Everything will be the same. And as a human being, I’m not so much afraid, I hope that vaccinations will protect me.

Ivan Samoshin, Founder and CEO of Travelmart Tour Operator:



Photo: Travelmart

– So far, I do not see a greater threat in this strain compared to the previous ones, especially against the background of the growing number of vaccinated and recovered patients. Of great concern to me is the spiraling public anxiety that will certainly hit our business along with the very likely additional security measures in the form of quarantines and border closures.

Carlo Grecu, brand chef of several Moscow restaurants:



Photo: Alexander Shcherbak, Kommersant

– I am not afraid of anything. We have been finding solutions for survival for almost two years now. How do you say there: to be afraid of wolves – do not go to the forest … But Russia for me is not a dark forest! I work here comfortably, and I hope to survive everything.

Olga Kiseleva, President of the Association of Fitness Industry Operators, Head of the World Gym fitness club chain in Russia:



Photo: From personal archive

“We have vaccinated more than 80% of our employees and we hope that this will protect them from the new strain. If it brings restrictions on the level of a long lockdown, then it will be a complete ruin of our business area. And we are already limited, which is nowhere to go: fitness centers work for clients only by QR codes in almost all regions, with the exception of a maximum of five. When they were introduced, traffic and revenue losses immediately fell by 80–90%.

Vasily Tsereteli, Executive Director of the Moscow Museum of Modern Art:



Photo: Alexander Miridonov, Kommersant

– We do not relax, but we do not panic either. Now there is no such fear as the first time, when nothing was clear about the virus and we were completely shut down at home. But now these mutations of the virus are with us for a long time, so the events are not canceled, but we comply with all the requirements in our work.

Observing all these measures and getting vaccinated, we must do everything so that people can live comfortably, so that the spheres of culture and leisure are not closed: theaters, museums, cinemas, restaurants, shopping centers, the sports industry. You can’t keep your health locked up, you just have to observe the new norms of life.

Group “Direct speech”