Dancing with Spielberg and flying with Puskepalis

The most interesting and promising trailers of the week.

A screen adaptation of a Broadway musical by Steven Spielberg, a spin-off of Suicide Squad, the new Jack Reacher, a war drama about the bombing of Berlin, the return of New Years Svetlakov and Urgant, neo-western bestselling series – in our traditional selection of trailers.

“West Side Story”

A new film version of the classic Broadway musical by Leonard Bernstein and Stephen Sondheim, which in turn is a remake of Romeo and Juliet. Where, instead of the clans of Montagues and Capulets, there are gangs of whites and Puerto Ricans. The previous film adaptation, 1961, won 10 Oscars. The current one, staged by Steven Spielberg, will certainly not be deprived of academics either.

In the cinema from December 9

“Peacemaker”

A radical pacifist from the “Suicide Squad”, who at the end of the film was crushed by a piece of building, as we can see, is alive, intact, an eagle. In the sense of an eagle, he carries with him everywhere. He also has a father, played by Robert Patrick (the same liquid metal terminator). And here’s another thing from the presented three-minute video can be taken out: the Peacemaker in the series named after himself will still take the path of correction, reassessment of values ​​and all that. That will be associated with all sorts of perky destructive activities accompanied by incendiary music. As usual with James Gunn it happens.

HBO, from January 13

“Jack Richer”

The protagonist of the action-packed novels of Lee Child, a retired military police officer and indefatigable ruler of justice Jack Reacher, has already been played by Tom Cruise twice – in the feature films of 2012 and 2016. The next step is the series. The first season is based on the opening book of the series “Floor of Death”, published in 1997. Cruise was replaced by a man twice the size – Alan Richson, the star of the beautiful “Bloody Ride”.

Amazon starting February 4th

“Wings over Berlin”

War drama about the first airstrike on Berlin. In the center of the plot – the pilots of the 1st mine-torpedo aviation air force of the Baltic Fleet, headed by Colonel Preobrazhensky. Filmed by Konstantin Buslov (Kalashnikov). Starring Sergei Gilev, Sergei Puskepalis, Gela Meskhi and Maxim Bityukov.

At the cinema from April 28

“Fir-trees 8”

Whether we like it or not, the Fir-Trees are in revolt. In the festive program, as usual, there is a scattering of delightful near-New Year’s stories and Urgant with Svetlakov. And also Evgeny Kulik, Alexander Robak, Daria Moroz, Anna Chipovskaya, Nikita Efremov, Philip Kirkorov as a security guard and Olga Buzova.

In the cinema from December 16

Joe Pickett

Unbelievable in the bestselling books of the writer C.J. Box. The forest ranger suddenly finds out that in the territory under his jurisdiction, bad influential people stir up some dark affairs, and the police are criminally inactive (hello, “Yellowstone”). Starring Michael Dorman, known for the wonderful TV series “The Patriot”.

Spectrum, from December 7