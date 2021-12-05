Demonstration of the Patriotic Front ultra-right group took place in the USA

https://ria.ru/20211205/ssha-1762234392.html

WASHINGTON, 5 Dec – RIA Novosti. More than 100 members of the American far-right Patriotic Front group marched with a demonstration in downtown Washington, but faced logistical difficulties to end it, according to the Daily Beast. According to the newspaper, uniformed protesters carried American flags, plastic shields and shouted slogans about their intentions to “return America.” The far-right crowd has raised suspicions among passers-by and attracted the attention of law enforcement agencies. According to the newspaper, the police monitored the demonstrators, their procession was peaceful, without clashes or detentions. At the same time, the Daily Beast writes that the demonstrators at the end of the rally could not leave, as they did not fit into the rented van. Therefore, about 20 ultra-rightists stood for three hours on the side of the road waiting for transport. The publication recalls that the group was previously called the Vanguard of America, but after one of its members killed a woman during a neo-Nazi rally in Charlottesville, Florida On August 12, 2017, the ultra-right nationalists gathered in Charlottesville in connection with the decision of the authorities to move the monument to General Robert Edward Lee, who commanded the Confederate army in Virginia in 1862-1865 and is now a national hero for the right. between the far-right and left-wing radicals. As a result of a car hitting a crowd of anti-fascists, a 32-year-old woman was killed, and 19 others were injured. In addition, two police officers were killed in the crash of a helicopter providing security. After the events in Charlottesville, actions against the far-right took place throughout the country, during which they often demolished monuments to heroes of the American Civil War by the Confederates.

