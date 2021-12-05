Didn’t hit her and didn’t drink: Johnny Depp’s ex-wife was caught in a lie

It seems that Hollywood idol Johnny Depp, accused by his ex-wife, actress Amber Heard, of domestic violence, finally has a chance to defend his good name. Photo: GLOBAL LOOK PRESS

It seems that Hollywood idol Johnny Depp, accused by his ex-wife, actress Amber Heard, of domestic violence, finally has a chance to defend his good name, writes the Daily Mail.

After the Hollywood actor lost his case against the British newspaper The Sun, which published an article last year about the suffering of another victim of the “star husband”, he promised to make public irrefutable evidence of his former faithful’s lies.

And on April 16, videos from the chest cameras of Los Angeles police officers, who arrived at the spouses’ apartment for a call in May 2016, were published on the network.

It was on this day, according to Amber, that the “tyrant of the house” woke up in Johnny. According to the star, Depp got drunk, raged, began to smash their apartment, let go of his hands and even threw a phone in her face.

As evidence, she and her friends posted on social media photos of broken glasses, things scattered on the floor, and traces of wine on walls and carpets.

True, the operational footage and reports of the four officers who visited the “crime scene” show a completely different picture.

According to law enforcement officers, that evening they “checked the property worth $ 1.5 million, but did not record signs of Depp’s intoxication, did not see any injuries or traces of vandalism.”

Now Johnny Depp, who has already lost several roles in blockbusters and spent more than 800 thousand dollars on lawyers, expects to restore his damaged reputation.

Whether he will file a counterclaim is still unknown. This is understandable, in the wake of the continuing hysteria “MeToo” accused men consider it happiness to simply dodge the punishing hammer of aggressive femenism.