Died film producer Mark Rudinstein – Russia news today

Died film producer Mark Rudinstein

Died film producer Mark Rudinstein

Died film producer Mark Rudinstein

MOSCOW, December 5 – RIA Novosti. Film producer Mark Rudinstein died at the age of 76, his wife Natalya told RIA Novosti. Earlier, the media wrote that Rudinstein was hospitalized in Moscow with a heart attack, he is in a pre-comatose state. Mark Rudinstein is a Soviet and Russian producer, actor, founder of the festival ” Kinotavr “. Born on April 7, 1946 in Odessa. He starred in dozens of films and TV series, including “Come to see me”, “Tomorrow will be tomorrow.” Produced the films “Anomaly”, “Moscow beauties”, “Short breath of love.” In 1990, Rudinstein organized a film festival, which he directed for 15 years, he was replaced by Alexander Rodnyansky.

