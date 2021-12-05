diplomacy will help avoid tragic violence in Ukraine

The United States of America is confident that through diplomatic engagement, issues that have accumulated over the years can be resolved, as well as tragic violence in Ukraine can be avoided. This was stated by the US Ambassador to the Russian Federation John Sullivan, talking with RBC journalists.

According to Sullivan, recently official Washington has been recording an “unusual increase” of Russian troops on the border with Ukraine and “destabilizing actions” on the territory of this country.

In this regard, the United States is considering the existing diplomatic structures – the “Normandy format” and the Trilateral Contact Group – as methods to prevent the deterioration of the situation. This issue was discussed at a meeting between Anthony Blinken and Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov, which took place on December 2 this year, RIA Novosti reports.

Sullivan stressed that US President Joe Biden instructed the Secretary of State to build predictable and stable relations with Russia, despite the existing serious differences.

Recently, Western media have been publishing materials about Russia’s impending invasion of Ukraine. At first, official Kiev noted that no build-up of Russian troops was recorded near the borders. Then everyone also started talking about the upcoming “attack”.