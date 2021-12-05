Doctor from South Africa called the distinguishing feature of the omicron – Rossiyskaya Gazeta

The omicron coronavirus strain, which has been actively spreading in recent weeks, can be distinguished by a “prickly” symptom, or a sore throat, which is uncommon for COVID-19, in combination with muscle pain and a mild dry cough.

AFP was told about this by the chairman of the South African Medical Association, a general practitioner from Pretoria (South Africa) Angelica Cootzee, who earlier was the first to inform the authorities about the emergence of a new strain.

So far, according to Dr. Cootzee, the remaining symptoms of the omicron have not changed: there is no evidence of a serious drop in the oxygen level in the infected, the infected people retain their sense of smell and taste, and there may be fluctuations in body temperature. All symptoms remain mild, which allows patients to be treated at home, writes The Independent.

The omicron strain of the new coronavirus infection was discovered two weeks earlier in southern Africa, after which it spread to almost all continents, but still manifests itself in a mild form. Scientists said that during the mutation, the virus could acquire the human genome, which increased the chances of infection, but reduced the intensity of the symptoms. It is believed that this could be the beginning of the end of the pandemic, but the WHO has not yet confirmed this.