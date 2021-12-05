Doctors call cheap natural remedy for chapped lips

Winter is a period of dry and chapped lips. To avoid this, many use special lipsticks, but doctors say that there is an affordable tool that works just as well. We are talking about ordinary ghee.

Ghee is composed of monounsaturated and polyunsaturated fatty acids, which are its main ingredients, according to New Delhi-based dermatologist and clinic director Rasia Dixit, quoted by Healthshots. With their help, ghee instantly moisturizes and nourishes chapped lips and returns them to their original shape.

“Ghee can provide us with the protection we need. So it’s not a bad idea to ditch lip balms in favor of ghee,” says the doctor.

Just a drop is enough to keep the skin hydrated and smooth for a long time, she says.

In addition, Rasia Dixit mentioned a number of other advantages of ghee. So, according to the doctor, a mixture of two drops of peppermint oil and a spoonful of ghee will help make lips plump and plump.

A ghee-based balm will create a protective layer on your lips that will protect them from drying out and peeling.

An Indian doctor recommends using the following recipe for making a balm: heat 4 teaspoons of ghee, add a spoonful of coconut oil and a teaspoon of honey, mix well and turn off the heat; then pour the contents into a jar and, if desired, add a couple of drops of any essential oil for a pleasant smell; put the resulting mixture in the refrigerator, wait for hardening and use as needed.

