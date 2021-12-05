Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson Becomes Fortnite Chapter 3 Hero

Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson Becomes Fortnite Chapter 3 Hero

The game is currently undergoing technical work. In the third season, players will receive new skins and features

Developer Epic Games has added the American Actor Dwayne “The Rocks” Johnson skin to Fortnite. The skin will be available in Chapter 3 update. In addition, the Battle Royale will feature a Spider-Man skin and four new cosmetic kits. Technical work is currently underway in the game. After them, the third chapter will launch. Fortnite is a free-to-play battle royale game with many game modes.

The game is currently undergoing technical work. In the third season, players will receive new skins and features

Developer Epic Games has added the look of American actor Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson to Fortnite.

The skin will be available with the release of the third chapter update. In addition, the “Battle Royale” appearance will include the appearance of Spider-Man and four new cosmetic sets.

In the third season, players will receive new opportunities – they will be able to roll, move with a grappling hook and set up tents where they can remove some of their equipment. In addition, there will now be dynamic weather on the battle royale, and some objects will affect the environment.

The game is currently undergoing technical work. After them, the third chapter will be launched.

Fortnite is a free-to-play battle royale game with many game modes.

