Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson Becomes Fortnite Chapter 3 Hero

Developer Epic Games has added the American Actor Dwayne “The Rocks” Johnson skin to Fortnite. The skin will be available in Chapter 3 update. In addition, the Battle Royale will feature a Spider-Man skin and four new cosmetic kits. Technical work is currently underway in the game. After them, the third chapter will launch. Fortnite is a free-to-play battle royale game with many game modes.
In the third season, players will receive new opportunities – they will be able to roll, move with a grappling hook and set up tents where they can remove some of their equipment. In addition, there will now be dynamic weather on the battle royale, and some objects will affect the environment.
