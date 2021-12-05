Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson makes his Fortnite debut when Chapter 2 ends.

Who among us doesn’t love Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson? Someone I’m sure, but that doesn’t help me prove my point. One of Hollywood’s highest paid movie stars has finally and inevitably made her way to Fortnite, and he plays exactly the character fans thought he was: The Foundation. Fortnite fans are predictably delighted.

With armor styled to resemble Dwayne Johnson’s signature Samoan-style family tattoo, the heroic vigilante Foundation seeks to stop bad people from doing zero-point bad deeds. A lady named the Queen of Cubes is involved in this. Look, this is relatively difficult, but we have an entire guide on what’s going on with Fortnite’s transition from Chapter 2 to Chapter 3.

The thread of events linked above is the end of Chapter 2 of Fortnite. It’s similar to how Chapter 1 went to Chapter 2, in a sense: when an island seemingly collapsed, players are left to float in an endless sea. Now Chapter 3 is on its way, unveiled by The Rock and featuring Spider-Man mechanics for both mountain descent and webbing.

We’ll find out more about this when Fortnite’s scheduled downtime ends.