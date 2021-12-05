Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson makes his Fortnite debut when Chapter 2 ends.

Cornelius Chandler
Who among us doesn’t love Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson? Someone I’m sure, but that doesn’t help me prove my point. One of Hollywood’s highest paid movie stars has finally and inevitably made her way to Fortnite, and he plays exactly the character fans thought he was: The Foundation. Fortnite fans are predictably delighted.

