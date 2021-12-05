Dynamo is close – Newspaper Kommersant No. 221 (7183) dated 06.12.2021

The penultimate round of the Russian championship before the winter break sharpened the intrigue in the tournament. Having beaten at home – 2: 0 – Ufa, which lost two players at once in the first half, Dynamo came close, at a distance of two points, to the leading Zenit, which they will meet in the next round. And “Krasnodar”, thanks to a victory in an exciting face-to-face meeting – 2: 1 – caught up with Sochi in points scored and displaced it from the third line in the standings.

Dynamo, in order to exacerbate the situation at the top of the standings, so it happened, did not have to do anything grandiose in this round. Ufa itself made a lot of efforts to make it easier for him, and it looked like an obvious outsider of the match.

She was immediately in the minority: it took her about five minutes to earn the deletion. Vyacheslav Krotov knocked down Sebastian Shimansky from behind, it seems, without even trying to reach the ball, and referee Vladislav Bezborodov, showing him a yellow card, and then drawing attention to the suffering of the Pole demolished by Krotov, seemed to quickly suspect that VAR would reveal new shades of the episode for him. And so it happened. Krotov’s card changed from yellow to red, and the unfortunate Shimansky gave way to the teenager Konstantin Tyukavin.

It was Tyukavin who was the key character in the attack that resulted in the Dynamo goal. It was he who figured out a terribly difficult situation with several opponents on the penalty line. And it was he after a couple of seconds with his heel prolonged the backache, which was already threatening to turn into a zilch, so that he got to Denis Makarov. Makarov was also good. His blow – “parachute” lay exactly in the far corner.

And at the end of the half, Bezborodov did not have to think about whether to remove the Ufa player or spare him: everything that happened was beyond doubt. The residents of Ufa slept through the escape of Vyacheslav Grulev, and Egash Kasintura, having hooked the forward, tore off the cleanest way out one on one. Ufa should have been very offended. Actually, she played well.

Actually, that blow by Denis Makarov was the only dangerous one for the entire half that struck Dynamo – the guests covered the rear perfectly. But what can you count on if you are nine people on the field against 11 opponents?

Meanwhile, the second half of this match, which promised fireworks for those who were worried about Dynamo, became their nightmare. The Dynamo team may not have had a worse half this season. Instead of an onslaught in the majority – a tedious, routine, without a hint of interesting ideas, siege of someone else’s gates. Instead of a holiday – a deadly melancholy.

In the midst of this melancholy, there were only two outbreaks. Once “Ufa” experienced a moment that would surely have won in the nomination “the most wonderful rescues of the Russian championship.” Konstantin Tyukavin hit his head for sure – in the opposite direction to goalkeeper Alexander Belenov – in the wide open gate and managed to get into the rack. But that was not all, because the ball bounced off to Daniil Fomin. And here “Ufa” was rescued by the defender Yuri Zhuravlev. The second flash is still a goal scored by Dynamo “on the flag”, which was built by a tank by Denis Makarov, who drilled a way into the penalty area and Arsen Zakharyan, who had adjusted to his pass.

This victory provided a gorgeous ending to the first part of the Russian championship. In the last round before the winter break, Dynamo and Zenit will play each other in Moscow on 12 December. And the victory of Dynamo will lead them to the leaders.

The match between the breathing Dynamo in the back Sochi and Krasnodar was completely different in style. The spirits of Lionel Messi, Robert Lewandowski and Karim Benzema seemed to have infused the footballers of the two teams for one evening. It was a game of attack on attack, chance on chance. At Krasnodar, Vladimir Ilyin lost three in the starting ten minutes three. The Sochi swoops looked almost as sharp.

Sochi got to open an account, and Mateo Cassierra, scoring his goal, played in such a way that both the Argentinean owner of the main individual football prize and those who competed with him in the competition had to clatter their tongues with admiration: he deftly accepted a long throw, somehow Thus, seemingly tightly blocked by the defender, he saw that the goalkeeper Matvey Safonov slightly moved forward, and gently threw the ball over him. Krasnodar did not hesitate to answer: Viktor Klasson converted the penalty earned by the nimble Eduard Spertsyan.

Klasson put Krasnodar ahead in the second half. And this time he had to thank Alexey Ionov, who, demonstrating that he was going to shoot into the penalty area, suddenly subtly rolled the ball back into the completely free zone.

“Sochi” pressed tightly. At the end of the match, he scored a goal from an offside position, waited until the key player of Krasnodar midfield Grzegorz Krykhovyak was removed, but he could not find a way to a draw. Krasnodar overtook the Sochi players in terms of points scored and, thanks to victories in both personal meetings, moved them from the third line in the standings.

