Emmanuel Macron violated the boycott of the Crown Prince – Mir – Kommersant

French President Emmanuel Macron on Sunday completed his visit to the Gulf countries – the UAE, Qatar and Saudi Arabia. The last point of his tour drew criticism from human rights defenders. Mr Macron became the first Western leader to meet with the kingdom’s crown prince, Mohammad bin Salman, after he was suspected of organizing the 2018 assassination of Saudi journalist Jamal Hashokji. The French President believes that Saudi Arabia cannot be ignored. The trip resulted in numerous agreements between French companies and Saudi and other “jellied” partners. Among them – the largest military export contract in the history of France, which also did not go without criticism of human rights defenders.

French President Emmanuel Macron paid a weekend visit to the Gulf countries. He has visited the UAE, Qatar and Saudi Arabia. On the trip, the President was accompanied by Minister for European and Foreign Affairs Jean-Yves Le Drian, Defense Minister Florence Parly, Minister of Economy Bruno Le Mer and Minister of Culture Roslin Bachelot. Common topics for conversations with Arab leaders were regional security, primarily the situation around negotiations on the restoration of the “nuclear deal” with Iran, which resumed last week in Vienna, as well as the reconciliation of Arab monarchies with Lebanon.

Even on the eve of Mr. Macron’s tour, the Lebanese newspaper Al-Akhbar, citing sources at the Elysee Palace, reported that the French president had expressed his readiness to mediate in the settlement of the diplomatic scandal between Lebanon and the Persian Gulf countries. Recall that at the end of October, Saudi Arabia, Bahrain, Kuwait and the United Arab Emirates recalled their ambassadors from Beirut, offended by the criticism of the Lebanese Information Minister, George Kordahi, of the military campaign in Yemen. At the same time, his interview to the Al-Jazeera TV channel was recorded before he took up the post of minister.

On Friday, after lengthy negotiations, George Kordahi resigned, although initially he did not want to do so. “I took this step in the name of Lebanon’s national interests, since the fate of the country is more important to me than a ministerial post,” he said. And the very next day, in the presence of the President of France, a telephone conversation took place between the Prime Minister of Lebanon Najib Mikati and the Crown Prince of Saudi Arabia, Mohammad bin Salman. Whether this marks the end of the diplomatic crisis remains to be seen. But, according to Najib Mikati, the conversation was “an important step” on the road to restoring relations with Lebanon’s neighbors in the Persian Gulf. In addition, France and Saudi Arabia agreed to create a mechanism for humanitarian assistance to Lebanon, which is experiencing one of the most serious financial crises in the modern world.

Paris and Riyadh have their own conditions: the Lebanese government will carry out reforms and transfer weapons that are in the hands of paramilitary groups under state control.

This is primarily about the Shiite movement Hezbollah. According to regional experts, the main reason for the grievances of the Gulf countries against Lebanon lay not in the words of George Kordahi, but in the strengthening of Iranian influence on Beirut. However, Saudi Arabia itself drifted away from Lebanon a few years ago after its attempt to force the resignation of Prime Minister Saad Hariri and keep him in Riyadh thwarted in 2017. Then France also intervened and the incident was settled.

Emmanuel Macron’s new mediation efforts were praised in Beirut, but at the same time he was criticized by human rights defenders for visiting Saudi Arabia and meeting with Mohammed bin Salman. The fact is that the French president became the first Western leader to visit the kingdom after the death of the Saudi journalist and columnist for The Washington Post, Jamal Hashokji. He was killed at the Saudi consulate in Istanbul in October 2018. At the same time, in the West, the responsibility for the murder was blamed on the Saudi authorities, primarily on the crown prince, since people from his inner circle were implicated in the crime. Several countries and companies have suspended deals with Riyadh. In the American Congress, sanctions against the kingdom were actively discussed, but everything worked out by adding individual executors to the sanctions lists. Nobody blamed the prince directly.

The investigation into the murder of Hashokji is under close scrutiny by the UN. The last court hearing in the case in Istanbul at the end of November was attended by the UN Special Rapporteur on Extrajudicial Executions and Freedom of Expression, Amnesty International Secretary General Agnes Callamard. The visit of President Macron to Saudi Arabia did not pass by her either. “Whether that is the goal or not, it contributes to the policy of rehabilitating the Saudi prince,” she said, stressing that it pains her to see how “France, a country of human rights, is the instrument of this policy”.

President Macron had to make excuses. “Who can think for a second that we will help Lebanon and maintain peace and stability in the Middle East if we say:“ We are not going to talk to Saudi Arabia, the most populous and most powerful country in the Persian Gulf? ”Said Mr. Macron. speaking to reporters. “This does not mean that I approve of something, that I have forgotten,” he added on the eve of his arrival in Jeddah, where he met with the Saudi prince.

And after the talks, he said that he had spoken with Mohammed bin Salman “about absolutely everything, without any taboos,” and also raised the issue of human rights.

Representatives of about 100 companies accompanied the French President on the trip. They took part in a series of seminars organized by the Saudi Arabian Ministry of Investment in Jeddah to explore investment opportunities for French businesses in the kingdom. The result was five agreements with the Saudi state oil and gas company Saudi Aramco, including an agreement to develop hydrogen vehicles with JOSEN, as well as an Airbus contract for the sale of 26 civilian helicopters to Saudi The Helicopter Company, a $ 8.5 billion contract with aircraft engine manufacturer Safran through the venture. CFM International with Saudi Arabian airline for equipment supply and service. CFM International signed another $ 4 billion contract with the Saudi low-cost airline Flynas. Notable victories include French waste management company Veolia receiving a contract to manage drinking water in Riyadh.

However, most of all in Paris are proud of the agreement signed during the president’s visit to the UAE. On Friday, it became known that Abu Dhabi is buying 80 modernized Rafale combat aircraft and 12 Caracal helicopters as part of a deal worth about € 17 billion.

The French defense minister called the Rafale deal historic.

This is the largest order for fighters of this model since they entered service in 2004. By signing the contract, the UAE has surpassed all of its regional competitors and partners. Qatar previously purchased 36 aircraft from France, while Egypt ordered 24 aircraft in 2015, adding 30 more this year. At the same time, human rights activists expressed dissatisfaction with the military cooperation between Paris and the UAE. Abu Dhabi, like Riyadh, is accused of crimes against humanity due to the war in Yemen.

In total, during President Macron’s visit to the UAE, 13 documents were signed, including a cooperation agreement between the Abu Dhabi National Oil Company (ADNOC) and Total, a Memorandum of Understanding between Emirates Nuclear Energy Corporation and one of the world’s largest nuclear power plant operators. – Cateresite de France. The Muhammad bin Rashid Space Center (MBRSC) and the French National Space Research Center have signed a letter of intent to collaborate on lunar exploration. There were no deals in Doha. Emmanuel Macron only discussed with the Emir of Qatar Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani the development of cooperation in the economy, defense, security and investment, as well as the regional situation.

Marianna Belenkaya