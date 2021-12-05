Ethereum is better than Bitcoin – the conclusion of scientists after research

Cryptocurrency Ethereum (ETH) has better hedging propertiesthan Bitcoin, that is, it is a better tool for saving capital from inflation. After the “ether” is updated, it can become the first deflationary token – this means that more coins will go out of circulation than come in.

So they think four Australian scientists – Esther Feles-Vinyas, Sean Foley, Jonathan Carlsen and Jiri Svek. In their joint research, they concluded that investors could switch from bitcoin to “ether” as the primary cryptocurrency for storing money.

On August 5, the London update was released on the Ethereum blockchain, which contained the EIP-1559 protocol. He assumes “burning” part of the transaction feesrather than transferring them in full to the miners.

Since then, more than 1 million tokens have been destroyed out of 118.5 million in circulation. At the same time, the burn rate is 0.61.

According to the data of the WhiteBIT cryptocurrency exchange, as of December 5, the rate of one ETH is $ 4.5 thousand. Thus, the total cost of the second cryptocurrency withdrawn from circulation exceeds $ 4.5 billion…

According to the study, on some days the number of “burned” coins exceeded 50% of the number of coins created. Given the growing demand for Ethereum due to its robust ecosystem of decentralized financial applications, the rate of burnt ETH will only grow…

The researchers noted that Ethereum is already less prone to inflation than Bitcoin. “Year over year since EIP-1559 the growth of Ethereum is expected to be only 0.98% – half the increase in the supply of bitcoins (1.99%) over the same period, “- said in their report.

Against this backdrop, the researchers concluded that Ethereum is showing “better inflation hedging properties than bitcoin”… Therefore, in the long term, the second cryptocurrency can act as a more reliable store of value.

Earlier OBOZREVATEL reported about the main drawback of the Ethereum network – high transaction fees. In this regard, the director of the Singapore-based hedge fund Three Arrows Capital, Su Zhu, admitted that he abandoned this cryptocurrency, calling it a “dystopia”.