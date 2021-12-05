Europe threatened to close Nord Stream 2 in case of “Russian invasion of Ukraine”

Germany should close the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline if Russia attacks Ukraine. This was stated by the leader of the centrist European People’s Party faction, as well as the co-chairman of the Bavarian Christian Social Union, Manfred Weber.

According to him, NATO should make Russia understand that aggressive actions against Ukraine “will have a high cost,” according to the newspaper Bild am Sonntag. Such a “high price” could be the fate of Nord Stream 2.

Weber added that if Moscow did “use weapons,” then the pipeline would end.

Meanwhile, the head of the Ukrainian company Naftogaz, Yuriy Vitrenko, described Germany’s decision to allow Nord Stream 2 to form a subsidiary as “a mockery.” He believes that Nord Stream 2 does not comply with EU rules, and therefore cannot be certified. He also condemned the idea of ​​licensing only part of the pipeline.

In recent weeks, the West has been actively discussing the issue of allegedly preparing Russia for an invasion of Ukraine. Moscow denies these accusations. Russian diplomats have repeatedly said that the rhetoric is being used to pull NATO troops to the Russian borders. Kremlin Speaker Dmitry Peskov said the country is not obliged to report to other states on the movement of its troops across its territory.

