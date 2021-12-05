Exhibition of Alleged Achievements – Newspaper Kommersant No. 221 (7183) dated 06.12.2021

Moscow’s bid to host the World Universal Exhibition “Expo” in 2030 was supported at the Expo 2020 held in Dubai: on Saturday, the exhibition hosted the National Day of Russia, opened by the Prime Minister of the Russian Federation Mikhail Mishustin who arrived in the UAE; a two-day forum, which announced a detailed agenda for a possible exhibition at the country level. Moscow’s bid was probably made with the expectation of possible support for Expo-2030 from Arab partners.

Last week, at the Expo 2020 held in Dubai, the Russian side held a series of events, one of the goals of which was to support at the highest level the country’s application for holding the exhibition in ten years: in 2025 it will be held in Osaka. Officially, in addition to Moscow, Odesa, Rome, Busan and Riyadh are competing for Expo-2030, and this configuration is quite favorable for Moscow. With the exception of Ukraine, all applicants, from which the host country of the 2030 exhibition will be chosen in the summer of 2023, have rather friendly relations with the Russian Federation, the likelihood of holding the exhibition in Asia for the third time in a row is low, and Italy (Milan) hosted Expo in 2015. At the same time, in recent years, the exhibition has focused largely on developing relatively rich economies, the influence of large economies (EU, China, USA) on the International Bureau of Exhibitions is limited, and in many respects the choice of location is determined by the interest of developing countries.

On December 3-4, within the framework of Expo 2020, a two-day Forum of Russia: Determining the Future was held – it was possible to judge about the possible topics of Expo 2030 in Moscow, and was opened by Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin, who flew to Dubai the day before, who also held a series of negotiations with representatives of the UAE (the state celebrated its 50th anniversary on October 3) within the framework of business councils.

At the top management level in Dubai were represented by Rosatom (Alexey Likhachev spoke in detail about nuclear energy as a source of green decisions in the economy), Rostec (the group’s representatives focused on healthcare), RDIF, Metalloinvest (Nazim Efendiev presented green technologies in ferrous metallurgy and joint projects with the UAE), VEB.RF (Igor Shuvalov took on the role of a speaker on the macroeconomic future of the Russian Federation and the Russian investment climate against the global background), Sberbank (German Gref talked, among other things, about the experience of building digital ecosystems in the Russian Federation, which attracts the interest of many country partners of the Russian Federation), USM, Ozon, Russian Post (ecosystems and logistics) and Russian regions.

Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin at the plenary session on December 3 spoke in detail about the Moscow application and its goals. The emphasis in it is not so much on the construction, logistics and tourism part of a possible exhibition, as is often the case in the applications of applicants for the Expo, but rather on how Moscow, as the largest metropolis in Europe, may be of interest to all countries participating in the Expo. as a technological and intellectual benchmark. It was about the same creative industries, about the Moscow experience in the development of public transport (one of the world’s largest metro networks, the largest fleet of electric buses in Europe, car sharing) and the innovation support system, about the fight against inequality (Moscow’s contribution to this issue was announced, among other things residential renovation program), digital technologies, education, healthcare and sports.

The construction part of Moscow’s application involves the construction of Expo-2030 expositions near Vnukovo airport. Among the speakers at the forum in Dubai were representatives of the Asterus company of Vi Holding, which already has experience in investing in Moscow development projects with a consortium of investors, which includes RDIF, the Russian-Chinese Investment Fund, state investment funds of Saudi Arabia, Bahrain and Kuwait. Probably, we can talk about either one of the contenders for the creation of the Expo-2030 website in Moscow, or about a hypothetical scheme for the participation of Arab investors in this project.

At the same time, both the UAE and other Arab countries are traditionally interested in Russia as a technological partner: the potential synergy of the Expo-2030 project with other topics of Russian-Middle East cooperation is clearly of interest to the Russian government.

One of the features of “filling” “Expo” is a long cycle of planning exhibitions with a rapidly changing agenda. Thus, the environmental theme at the exhibition in Dubai in 2021 was presented much softer than the global “climatic” and ESG boom of the last two years suggests. Therefore, the idea of ​​Moscow’s application is interesting primarily by the demonstration of a long vision of the government and big business in the Russian Federation of ten-year priorities – in the “international” reading and emphasis, they look not too familiar to the domestic audience in Russia: Moscow as a center of science, digital and creative economies, medicine and education is perceived in the Persian Gulf much more familiar than in Moscow itself.

Dmitry Butrin, Dubai