Expectation vs reality: Selena Gomez made fun of herself on Instagram

Selena Gomez

Very often, celebrities want to convey one simple idea to their fans: in fact, they are simple people and not nearly as perfect as others might think at first glance. 28-year-old Selena Gomez demonstrated this with her own example, who, along with pictures from the photo session, showed a frame from everyday life on Instagram.

First, the singer shared Polaroid shots in which she was captured in a latex black jumpsuit with a deep neckline, a white miniskirt and other fashionable look. The star was brightly colored and her hair was braided in two pigtails.







Well, after that, the singer shared a home photo in which she was captured in white fluffy pajamas with a mug and a knitting kit in her hands.

Real life,

Selena joked.

I must say that the relationship of the star with social networks is not easy. Selena even temporarily refused to use them, as she faced a lot of negativity, hate and harassment. However, despite the fact that Gomez admitted that she considers social networks “a real horror” for her generation, after a while she returned there.

In the end, Selena understands very well that this is an excellent platform for promoting her projects, announcements and advertisements, and in the same Instagram she has been the most popular star for a long time. She now has over 210 million subscribers there.