Experts assessed the risk of an armed conflict in Ukraine – RBK

The Kremlin announced the “beard issue” at the talks between Putin and Biden



According to Dmitry Trenin, director of the Carnegie Moscow Center, Moscow is moving from exhortations to concrete warnings. According to him, starting in the spring of 2021, Russia has resorted to military demonstrations in order to contain the Ukrainians and their Western allies. These demonstrations are considered by the objects of these signals as valid (“preparation for the invasion”). “These actions are being carried out right now, because the dynamics in and around Ukraine, as well as the real blocking of the Minsk agreements and the emasculation of the Normandy format, present the Russian leadership with a choice: either passively observe the constantly deteriorating strategic situation in a very important direction, or stop these processes with tough retaliatory steps, not excluding military measures. If a collision is inevitable, then it is better to meet the enemy in the early approaches, seizing the initiative and using the enemy’s vulnerabilities, “Trenin said in a conversation with RBC. Kennan Institute expert Igor Zevelev believes that the Kremlin has realized the impossibility of further maintaining the status quo in Ukraine. “Not a single issue related to the conflict in eastern Ukraine has been resolved, and there is no progress. It is quite obvious that the President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky and the people around him do not seek to resolve the issue on the basis of the Minsk agreements, and Russia currently does not see any other alternative, ”he told RBC. Zevelev added that the Ukrainian problem in itself would have been insignificant if it had not been included in the system of relations between Russia and the Western countries.

Will there be an armed conflict

The risk of a military escalation is now “very significant”, says Alexei Arbatov, head of the Center for International Security of the IMEMO RAS, RAS academician. The main reason for the current aggravation is that “in Moscow, apparently, they came to the conclusion that it is impossible to keep Ukraine through the Crimea and Donbass,” the expert says. Russia has long been talking about the unacceptability of Ukraine’s entry into NATO. “Kiev is receiving more and more military and financial assistance, and now the number [претензий к Киеву и его союзникам] turned into quality, ”the expert noted in a conversation with RBC.

Zevelev described the current situation as “rather acute”. “I don’t think that Russia has plans to invade Ukraine or that the Ukrainian government will take any drastic steps, but the possibility of incidents, especially in the Black Sea region, is extremely dangerous given the concentration of military power on all sides, lack of adequate lines of communication, trust to each other and understanding not only the potential, but also mutual intentions, ”explained Zevelev.

Neither Russia nor the United States wants a military conflict, Kafruni agrees with him. “Despite the widespread predictions of a Russian invasion in the US media, Russia definitely does not want all the attendant problems this could entail. However, in the context of growing provocations and rhetorical escalation, there is a possibility of misperception and mistakes. This is especially true in the context of instability in Kiev, ”he explained. Thus, the situation is very similar to the situation in Georgia in 2008, when then-President Mikheil Saakashvili mistakenly believed that he could count on US military support, the expert summed up.

Richard Weitz, director of the Center for Political-Military Analysis at the Hudson Institute and Valdai Club expert, also does not think that the current tension in Russia’s relations with the West over Ukraine could lead to war. Rather, it is a repetition of Moscow’s strategy to periodically increase and decrease tensions around Ukraine, the expert explained. This strategy has several goals, including forcing Kiev to make concessions to Russia, encouraging differences within Ukrainians over the Russian issue, exploiting any differences between Ukraine and its Western partners, and getting concessions from Washington, such as the summit between Presidents Biden and Putin.

“The protagonist of the play” Dragon “by Yevgeny Schwartz said that” the war begins suddenly. ” Since they have been talking about war, without ceasing, for a month and a half at all levels, in a purely applied sense, this is not the case, ”said Fyodor Lukyanov, editor-in-chief of Russia in Global Affairs magazine. In his opinion, although the risk of military clashes is increased, so far what is happening can be described as “rhetorical artillery preparation and a demonstration of confidence” in order to push opponents to some kind of agreement, Lukyanov said. What Moscow would like to get has been previously said by both Putin and Lavrov. “That we will seek new security guarantees. That it is necessary to revise the entire system of relations in the field of European security that emerged after the Cold War, that NATO should not expand indefinitely, ”the expert added. According to him, the upcoming online summit of Putin and Biden will be devoted to this topic. “At the last meeting between Lavrov and Blinken, the American side has already made an interesting statement. Yes, the rhetoric was tough, threats of sanctions, but we heard for the first time that the Minsk agreements must be fulfilled, ”he said.

Will Putin get guarantees of non-expansion of NATO eastward?

The US and NATO cannot guarantee Russia that the military alliance will not expand to the east, Arbatov said. It is even difficult to imagine how this can be legally formalized, given how the bloc is structured and that there are 30 states in it, including the Baltic states and Poland, he adds. However, the expert continues, one can imagine less formal agreements. “That the sides will not exacerbate tensions, that military assistance will be limited, the exercises will be limited both from the Russian side and from the other side,” he gives an example.

In the long term, Arbatov believes, the conflict could be resolved peacefully on the basis of the Minsk agreements. “Donbass is returning as part of Ukraine. Ukraine retains its sovereignty and territorial integrity, and Russia and NATO become its guarantors. Ukraine also maintains a neutral status, ”he describes a possible scenario.

Zevelev recalled that the Ukrainian conflict is an integral part of relations between Russia and the United States, NATO, and European countries. “Without Russia’s finding a worthy place in the European security system, the Ukrainian conflict, in essence, cannot be resolved. This is not a Russian-Ukrainian conflict, it is much broader, and, not seeing the prospects for its solution, the fundamental question of guarantees has been raised right now, although their implementation in their current form seems unrealistic to me, because I do not see the intention of Western countries to meet Russia halfway and respond to her proposal without losing face, ”he said. For his part, Weitz added that the crisis is unlikely to be resolved with guarantees from the West, since Western leaders will not give them.

“Putin’s proposal for NATO to provide legal guarantees against Ukraine’s accession will be unacceptable to NATO, and Putin certainly understands this. At the same time, his demand can become a starting point for negotiations. After all, as in the case of Georgia in 2008, the United States will not resort to military intervention on the side of Ukraine. I hope the Ukrainian government and the armed forces understand this, ”concluded Kafruni.