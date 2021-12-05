Experts talk about fraud schemes with QR codes – RBC

A person can pay an attacker without receiving a QR code, and a fraudster can sell personal data. The use of fake QR codes faces liability – both administrative and criminal, lawyers warn

There are two main schemes for scams with QR codes for coronavirus vaccinations: the purchase of fake codes that lead to phishing pages, and the purchase of real matrix codes from cybercriminals. The chief expert of Kaspersky Lab Sergey Golovanov told Izvestia about this.

Viktor Ryzhkov, another specialist, leading information security expert at the IT company CROC, said that if a fake QR code is used, the inspector will go to a fake website that looks like a check page on State Services. The page will contain all the necessary information, including the passport details of the “owner” and the date of vaccination.

The specialist noted that when using such a service, a person can pay an attacker and not even receive a fake QR code. In the event of a leak of personal data, fraudsters can sell them, and buyers can blackmail those whose personal data was used. “For example, to call citizens with the threat of transmitting information about the falsification of the QR code to law enforcement agencies and demanding a ransom for“ deleting data from the database, ”Ryzhkov explained.

According to him, during the pandemic, a shadow market for the sale of fake QR codes has formed, and the stolen QR codes of vaccinated Russians are sold on the black market.