https://ria.ru/20211205/vzryvy-1762239727.html
Explosions thundered at the US base on the border of Syria and Iraq, media reported
Explosions thundered at the US base on the border of Syria and Iraq, media reported – RIA Novosti, 12/05/2021
Explosions thundered at the US base on the border of Syria and Iraq, media reported
The explosions sounded at a US base on the Syrian-Iraqi border, the Syrian state agency SANA reported on Sunday, citing its correspondent. RIA Novosti, 05.12.2021
2021-12-05T12: 24
2021-12-05T12: 24
2021-12-05T12: 24
in the world
USA
Syria
Iraq
homs (city)
/ html / head / meta[@name=”og:title”]/ @ content
/ html / head / meta[@name=”og:description”]/ @ content
https://cdnn21.img.ria.ru/images/07e5/07/0b/1740806886_0:45:3071:1772_1920x0_80_0_0_795654d6d6591ef4e6b24c8e51bae469.jpg
Dokha, 5 December – RIA Novosti. The explosions sounded at a US base on the Syrian-Iraqi border, the Syrian state agency SANA reported on Sunday, citing its correspondent. As the agency’s correspondent reported, “the sound of several explosions sounded at the American base in the At-Tanf area east of the city of Homs on the border between Syria. and Iraq. “
https://radiosputnik.ria.ru/20211204/udar-1762178397.html
USA
Syria
Iraq
homs (city)
RIA News
internet-group@rian.ru
7 495 645-6601
FSUE MIA “Russia Today”
https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/
2021
RIA News
internet-group@rian.ru
7 495 645-6601
FSUE MIA “Russia Today”
https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/
news
ru-RU
https://ria.ru/docs/about/copyright.html
https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/
RIA News
internet-group@rian.ru
7 495 645-6601
FSUE MIA “Russia Today”
https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/
https://cdnn21.img.ria.ru/images/07e5/07/0b/1740806886_460:75:3018:1993_1920x0_80_0_0_b0527bff6ec14f2e6a157bf801fad764.jpg
RIA News
internet-group@rian.ru
7 495 645-6601
FSUE MIA “Russia Today”
https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/
RIA News
internet-group@rian.ru
7 495 645-6601
FSUE MIA “Russia Today”
https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/
in the world, usa, syria, iraq, homs (city)
Explosions thundered at the US base on the border of Syria and Iraq, media reported