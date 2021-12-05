https://ria.ru/20211205/vzryvy-1762239727.html

Explosions thundered at the US base on the border of Syria and Iraq, media reported

The explosions sounded at a US base on the Syrian-Iraqi border, the Syrian state agency SANA reported on Sunday, citing its correspondent. RIA Novosti, 05.12.2021

Dokha, 5 December – RIA Novosti. The explosions sounded at a US base on the Syrian-Iraqi border, the Syrian state agency SANA reported on Sunday, citing its correspondent. As the agency’s correspondent reported, “the sound of several explosions sounded at the American base in the At-Tanf area east of the city of Homs on the border between Syria. and Iraq. “

