F1 pilots decided to punish for too low speed

Already after Friday training on the new Formula 1 track in Jeddah, it became clear that the issue of traffic is very acute here – in qualifying, slower cars can become a serious obstacle for those who make their quick attempts. On the first day of the weekend, there were already several episodes when the pilots narrowly avoided contact and were unhappy with each other.

Lewis Hamilton said: “Everything is much worse than on most other tracks. It’s like in Monaco. Because of the speed of the approaching cars, this is all very dangerous. “

Now, in all the remaining sessions from the 22nd corner (the one where Charles Leclair had an accident) and until the end of the circle, the riders were forbidden to slow down sharply. At the evening briefing, F1 Race Director Michael Masi discussed this issue with the pilots, outlining the main dangers.

The new version of his instructions says: “Any rider who intends to create a reserve of space in front of him in order to drive a clean circle should not do so on the 23rd to 25th turn. Those who do so will be reported to the judges as violating Article 27.4 of the Sporting Regulations. “

This article prohibits pilots from moving unreasonably slow, randomly changing trajectory or creating danger.

According to the head of AlphaTauri Franz Toast, the experience of the pilots will help to avoid troubles: “The struggle will be tough in the race. But [в пятницу] the riders behaved in a disciplined manner, and I think everything will remain the same in qualifying. They are used to this in Monaco, Budapest, Baku and other highways. So I don’t expect qualification problems. ”

In addition, there is another change in the instructions of the race director: the white line at the exit from the pit lane has been increased in length to ensure the safety of those entering the track. Pirelli also increased the minimum pressure threshold for the front and rear tires by 1 psi (about 0.07 bar).

