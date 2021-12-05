Favorite paid for a taxi: a fugitive prisoner from Samara told how he managed to break free

Radik Gaifutdinov has a lot of convictions behind him Photo: Courtesy of “Komsomolskaya Pravda”

On December 4, the Krasnoglinsky District Court decided what to do with Radik Gaifutdinov. On December 2, he escaped from correctional colony No. 6 in the village of Upravlencheskoye, where he was serving a sentence for theft of jewelry and theft of weapons.

– He was engaged in repairs in the building of the departmental canteen on the territory adjacent to the colony. Due to the negligence committed by officials of IK-6, he managed to leave the building through the window of the first floor, the investigators said.

The fugitive criminal has many convictions, including for beating a person to death. A criminal case was opened against the employees of the colony under the article “Negligence”, all forces were thrown into the search for Gaifutdinov – not only the Federal Penitentiary Service, but also the police.

Radik Gaifutdinov was detained on December 3 in Bezenchuk, after which he was brought back to Samara.

A man escaped through a first-floor window while repairing a departmental canteen Photo: Courtesy of the press service of the Investigative Committee

“He got to Bezenchuk by taxi, which his mistress paid for,” his own sources in law enforcement told the KP-Samara correspondent.

What to do with the fugitive, they decided today in the Krasnoglinsky District Court. At the meeting, Gaifutdinov said that he had escaped … spontaneously: they say, he had not made any plans of escape, but when the opportunity presented itself, he simply took advantage of it.

By a court decision, the man was sent to a pre-trial detention center for one month – from there he is unlikely to be able to escape. Article 313 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation “Escape from a place of imprisonment” allows you to increase the term of imprisonment for a fugitive, and quite significantly – they can add up to four years.

Whether the beloved Gaifutdinov will bear any responsibility is not yet entirely clear: on the one hand, she seems to be not involved in the escape, but on the other, she knew about him and even helped the fugitive to get to the desired point.

“Komsomolskaya Pravda” is following the development of events.

