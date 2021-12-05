Fear and nerves. What Moscow and Washington agree on in Ukraine – Society – St Petersburg News

Photo: Kremlin.ru ” class=”GHbn”/> Joseph Biden and Vladimir Putin in Geneva, June 2021

The growth of tension between Moscow and Kiev, and along the chain – between the Kremlin and NATO, was paused by the meeting of the heads of the Russian and US foreign ministries in Stockholm. Secretary of State Anthony Blinken said for the first time that the United States is ready to mediate between Zelensky and Putin.

– Viktoria Yuryevna, can we say that Moscow put the squeeze on Washington when Secretary of State Blinken announced after a meeting with Lavrov that Washington was ready to become an intermediary between the Kremlin and Kiev, and Biden would talk with Putin next week? – Does Russia really need US mediation? On the one hand, the United States has, in fact, been involved in this conflict for a long time. If we take the Biden administration, the defense budget that was adopted last year allocated $ 175 million for military aid to Kiev. That is, they are definitely in action. On March 1, the Pentagon decides to allocate 125 million of this money, two patrol boats. Before meeting with Putin in Geneva, Biden froze the transfer of money, obviously it was work on expectations from the meeting. We didn’t agree. And in September, another 60 million was allocated for military assistance to Kiev, anti-tank missiles were handed over. In fact, the US has consistently supported Ukraine.

– In the spring, our people, in fact, said: “We don’t talk with Zelensky anymore. We are talking about this further with Washington. ” And so Washington says out loud: “Ok, we are officially negotiators.” In this sense, put the squeeze on? – If we assume that the United States has officially announced the mediation, then, probably, this is to some extent Russia’s success. But I’m not sure there was a demand to officially declare myself a mediator. It is clear that in fact it is. Perhaps Russia needs this publicity. – Didn’t you think that the US Secretary of State at the meeting with Lavrov in Stockholm was somewhat confused? His hands were even shaking.

– I have seen. It doesn’t seem to me that this is confusion. Another clash of two sides filled with fears. Russia is afraid of a new NATO movement. Our media are constantly stirring up this. The US is in an information hysteria on the part of Ukraine and, possibly, allies in the EU, that Russia is about to attack. But no one understands the real situation. And how Russia will behave, they do not understand. – They generally hardly understand what the speech is about, judging by the fact that the head of the Pentagon calls Russia the Soviet Union.

– So people are sitting there, who sat there three hundred million years ago! They speak that language. The Ukrainian crisis does not pose a threat to national security. But there is a need to influence Russia. Over the years, the coffin lid has been so boarded up that Washington is confident that they are done with the Russian issue: the sanctions regime is in control. However, something current is needed with which to influence Moscow’s behavior. I don’t know how the United States will cope. Difficult task. Therefore, none of their experts is in a hurry to say anything today. – You said that it is beneficial for the EU to involve the US. So, the standing of tens of thousands of soldiers at the border is actually stress that works? – Yes. But not that stress … Now everyone who sees the situation on the spot – the OSCE, European observers, ours, understand that an aggravation is underway. But nobody needs it. Do you think Moscow needs this? – Lavrov said bluntly that Washington’s decision to become a mediator is very good. That is, Moscow is happy about it. Everyone lacks joy.

– It seems to me that there are two reasons. Fear. Russia is consistently winding itself up that Ukraine is being armed. The second reason: the United States has declared that it is ready to mediate. A channel appears to talk about fears. But I don’t think anyone strongly believes that this will make a big difference in the situation. – We, on the other hand, strongly believe in hypersonic missiles. On November 30, Putin announced that the Zircon would be put on warships in the new year. Was this news noticed or discussed in the USA? – I have not seen this particular news in the American press, but the fact that the United States noticed it is unambiguous. The arms control dialogue is underway. This is the only thing that is talked about on an ongoing basis. Our traditional pressure tool that allows us to better pay attention to what we say. – Is there a “shelf life” for the concept of “keeping partners in suspense”? – As the experience of decades of our relations shows, no. This is the basis – to keep the partner in suspense, only this way the relationship does not go to zero. – Can we say that the upcoming contact between the two presidents this time will not be nodding, as in the summer in Geneva, but substantive?

– Rather, yes. The first meeting is an acquaintance. Now there is a contact. I am sure that it will be the Ukrainian crisis that will be discussed. – Lavrov has already recalled the diplomatic property that was taken away under Trump. What else will most likely be negotiated? – And this will be on the agenda, and the issues of normalizing visa relations. But this was also discussed in Geneva. There is even a special commission, Deputy Foreign Minister Ryabkov heads it – but things are still there. From what I know from fellow experts who are now trying to get an American visa, this has become completely impossible. And the issue will be discussed. But I do not see that there will be real changes in it in the near future. – Maria Zakharova, hot on the trail, announced on December 2 that it was necessary to negotiate not to expand NATO to the East. 100 thousand soldiers near the borders of a “non-NATO” country, plus promises to put into service a new missile, is it enough for such deals? – (Heavy sigh) Honestly, in my opinion, this is our sore point, which we ourselves regularly take out of the chest, shake off the dust, and at every opportunity we try to remind the United States about it. And they actively do not want to discuss it. For them, this is a closed question. From some experts in the United States, I hear that this is generally not serious, that this is a Russian game of fear, although in the Russian Federation they realized that there would be no agreements. But there really is fear. It has survived since the 90s, since the beginning of NATO expansion. It seems to me that we understand that we will not be able to reach agreements here anyway. But we can use fear as informational pressure.

– That is, the risk of war in Ukraine does not push the United States to reconsider its position on NATO expansion? – The United States is not seriously discussing the possibility of making a commitment not to expand. – Ours are talking about the “red lines”. They said in plain text that if there is more NATO, “it will flare up with millions of refugees.” – I think this is an instrument of informational and psychological pressure. At the expert level, there is a clear understanding that Ukraine will not enter NATO as long as there is a conflict on their territory. – If this rhetoric is tactics, then what can you bargain for substantively? What can you really negotiate against this background? If it’s just a background. – (Pause) I think that in any case we will formulate a provision on Ukraine outside NATO. We will demand promises. It’s ritual. Real actions will revolve around the official points of the Minsk agreements. – There are many things we do not talk about with the United States. We have a grudge that we are not equal, but the guys of the next grade. – Of course. Is it possible to expand the conditional start of the dialogue on Ukraine to other topics? I think that the United States is not aiming at this. And we would like to add a lot of issues to the agenda. Ecology, Arctic. But there are no return signals. I don’t think we will move forward about visas either. But we will push.

– So, maybe everything is simpler: money. Putin has said several times this fall that the dollar is suffering from sanctions, that the world is therefore abandoning the dollar as a reserve currency. Military Tension Doesn’t Change US Approach to Sanctions? – It’s called blackmail. We are playing with fire if what is happening is an attempt to influence the sanctions measures. I do not think that this is not understood at the level of the Russian political elite. The mechanism is running, it is absolutely impossible to change it. – And those who see what is happening as a kind of repetition of the Caribbean crisis, when they first approached the abyss, then realized, then dispersed, are they mistaken? – There is a big difference. In the Caribbean crisis, US citizens themselves were the second party vitally interested in their national security. Now the United States is an intermediary; it does not have a direct threat to its survival. – And if at the border someone’s nerves are lost before the meeting between Putin and Biden? Is the bargaining canceled? – I hope this does not happen. In the situation as it is now presented at the international level, no matter who first starts, Russia will be to blame. This means that we will receive new sanctions. Painful. We believe that we will make it to the meeting of the presidents. On December 3, the US President announced that he wanted to prevent Putin from doing in Ukraine what “people fear.” 47news