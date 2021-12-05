Finnish President urged the West not to ignore Russia’s interests – RBK

When building relations with Russia, one should not ignore them or engage in subversive activities, but one must also defend one’s positions. This opinion was voiced by the President of Finland Sauli Niinistö in an interview with the British The Sunday Times.

Niinistö cited the example of the former head of the Finnish city of Turku, Juhani Leppä, who met with Russian President Vladimir Putin more than once in the early 1990s. Putin, Niinistö pointed out, is still inviting the ex-mayor to Russia. However, in the Finnish language there is a saying “the Cossack takes everything that is bad,” continued the President of Finland, which “came from history”. He stressed that one should “be firm in our position” (quotes from TASS).

“Of course they (the Russian authorities. – RBK) say they want to ensure the security of the Murmansk region, that they are building up and strengthening their defenses. But as we all know, the sea is infinite in size. Where does the defense begin and how far does it extend? ”Niinistho asked.

Niinistö in early October called on the EU countries to reconsider their relations with Moscow. “Instead of striving for cooperation, we have growing mistrust and mutual accusations,” he said.