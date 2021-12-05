First after Bieber? Selena Gomez was suspected of having an affair with a famous presenter

Selena Gomez and Ryan Seacrest have made Hollywood buzz with rumors and hopes that the couple is dating.

Fans were thrilled when the 46-year-old host of Live with Kelly & Ryan posted a photo on Instagram alongside the 29-year-old singer.

Ryan wished Selena a happy birthday and added a spectacular caption: “Celebrating! Congratulations @selenagomez – happy birthday! ” In the picture, Selena looked amazing with her long hair loose and Ryan shone behind her wearing a starched white shirt. Fans immediately started commenting and it seems like everyone wants them to be a couple.

Selena Gomez and Ryan Seacrest. Photo: Instagram

Many of Ryan’s social media followers echoed this statement, and some even thought it was a relationship announcement.

Ironically, Selena was interviewed by Ryan back in 2019 about her high-profile breakup with Justin Bieber, but fans didn’t know Ryan and Selena were pals.

However, the couple does not appear to be having an affair as Ryan is reportedly still dating model Aubrey Page. And Selena recently spent time in Italy with friends and (rumored) ex-boyfriend Andrea Jervolino.