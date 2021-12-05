https://ria.ru/20211205/pogoda-1762228226.html
Forecaster spoke about the weather in Moscow on Sunday
The forecaster spoke about the weather in Moscow on Sunday – RIA Novosti, 12/05/2021
Forecaster spoke about the weather in Moscow on Sunday
Cloudy weather, in some places a little snow awaits Muscovites on Sunday, the air temperature is up to minus 3 degrees, a leading employee of the center told RIA Novosti … RIA Novosti, 12/05/2021
MOSCOW, December 5 – RIA Novosti. Cloudy weather, in some places a little snow awaits Muscovites on Sunday, the air temperature is up to minus 3 degrees, a leading employee of the Phobos weather center, Evgeny Tishkovets, told RIA Novosti. in the suburbs minus 1 – minus 6 degrees “, – said Tishkovets. According to him, the snow cover will grow by 1-3 centimeters, the temperature background is within the climatic norm. The synoptic added that the wind is southwestern, southern, 3-8 meters per second Atmospheric pressure will rise slightly and will be 747 millimeters of mercury, which is about normal.
