https://ria.ru/20211205/pogoda-1762228226.html

Forecaster spoke about the weather in Moscow on Sunday

The forecaster spoke about the weather in Moscow on Sunday – RIA Novosti, 12/05/2021

Forecaster spoke about the weather in Moscow on Sunday

Cloudy weather, in some places a little snow awaits Muscovites on Sunday, the air temperature is up to minus 3 degrees, a leading employee of the center told RIA Novosti … RIA Novosti, 12/05/2021

2021-12-05T09: 25

2021-12-05T09: 25

2021-12-05T09: 25

society

Moscow region (Moscow region)

Evgeny Tishkovets

weather

/ html / head / meta[@name=”og:title”]/ @ content / html / head / meta[@name=”og:description”]/ @ content

https://cdnn21.img.ria.ru/images/07e5/0b/1e/1761473622_0:203:3280:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_73ebddf8fa6797476a75756997949419.jpg

MOSCOW, December 5 – RIA Novosti. Cloudy weather, in some places a little snow awaits Muscovites on Sunday, the air temperature is up to minus 3 degrees, a leading employee of the Phobos weather center, Evgeny Tishkovets, told RIA Novosti. in the suburbs minus 1 – minus 6 degrees “, – said Tishkovets. According to him, the snow cover will grow by 1-3 centimeters, the temperature background is within the climatic norm. The synoptic added that the wind is southwestern, southern, 3-8 meters per second Atmospheric pressure will rise slightly and will be 747 millimeters of mercury, which is about normal.

https://realty.ria.ru/20211130/pogoda-1761388349.html

Moscow region (Moscow region)

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

2021

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

news

ru-RU

https://ria.ru/docs/about/copyright.html

https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

https://cdnn21.img.ria.ru/images/07e5/0b/1e/1761473622_549-0:3280:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_9e84cc4affa904539f7b62b78c1ffee8.jpg

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

society, moscow region (moscow region), evgeny tishkovets, weather