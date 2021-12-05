Forest subgenre – Newspaper Kommersant No. 81 (7043) from 05/15/2021

Taylor Sheridan’s film “Those Who Wish Me Death” with Angelina Jolie as the heroic firefighter was released. The director managed to fit a drama, a crime thriller, a disaster film about forest fires and a bit of a western into an economical hundred minutes, but, perhaps, he should have focused on one thing. Julia Shagelman.

The last thing you expect from a film directed by Taylor Sheridan, a former serial actor who turned into scriptwriters and directors of good-quality thrillers and neo-Westerns, is that it will look like Russian cinema. Nevertheless, “Those Who Wish Me Death” in some places strikingly resembles last year’s “Fire” by Alexei Nuzhny – you just expect that now Konstantin Khabensky will come out of the burning forest. Perhaps this is because in his work the domestic director was guided precisely by such uncomplicated Hollywood films of category B, and now the circle has naturally closed.

Instead of Khabensky, Sheridan has Angelina Jolie, who looks even less authentic as a forest fire extinguisher, although they tried to make up her as a simple girl from the Midwest and dress her in shapeless pants (while the directors did not find the strength to abandon a lace bra and his ill-founded demonstration in the frame). Her heroine Hannah drinks beer and jokes rudely, keeping up with her male colleagues, and from time to time she tries to commit suicide – she has post-traumatic disorder after a year ago she made the wrong decision in a fire that killed people. Concerned about Hannah’s state, the authorities remove her from directly putting out the fires and sends her to patrol the situation from a tower lost in a dense forest – if you think about it, an ideal place for a potential suicide, but in principle, you shouldn’t think about this film.

An everyday sketch from the life of forest protection is only one of the constituent elements of the picture, which, at least until the middle of a short, fortunately, timing, cannot define its genre in any way. The second storyline is also something relentlessly reminiscent – for example, the film adaptation of John Grisham from the nineties, like “The Client” by Joel Schumacher (1994). The focus here is on the forensic accountant (Jake Weber) and his thirteen-year-old son Connor (Finn Little). The first dug up some very dangerous information that denounces all high-ranking people (which one – the filmmakers do not specify, and in this case, perhaps, for the best), and the second remains alone in the forest when his dad is killed by those sent for both of them in chase hitmen (Aidan Gillen and Nicholas Hoult). Valuable information, hastily written down on a piece of paper, remains with the boy, so that the killers will not rest until they complete the task to the end.

Here, the two subplots finally intersect, and Hannah is again involved, as well as the village sheriff (John Bernthal) and his wife (Medina Senghour), whose six-month pregnancy does not in the least interfere with horseback riding through the forest and shooting accurately from a shotgun – there are women in Montana villages ! They will save Connor with breaks for sentimental dialogues and survival lessons in nature, and lightning will flash all around, thunder and fire will rage, destroying the age-old thicket in the blink of an eye, but carefully bypassing the main characters (however, something will still have to be sacrificed – for example, Jolie’s makeup).

Paradoxically, in this whole story, you sympathize most with the killers. They are, of course, bad guys, but artists Gillen and Holt walk through the woods with such a characteristically doomed look of European guest workers in Hollywood, forced to make a living with villainous roles, that it is difficult not to regret them. When one of the bad guys before imminent death says with feeling: “I hate this place!”, For the first and last time in the entire film, you finally fully believe him.